Local florists prepare for big Valentine’s Day rush

February 14 is Valentine's Day, a day of celebrating love, when school kids exchange thoughtful notes and heart-shaped candy in honor of Saint Valentine. It’s also one of the floral industry’s most important holidays, alongside Mother’s Day and religious holidays like Easter and Christmas, raking in billions of dollars in revenue.
Projected consumer spending may reach $23.9 billion this Valentine’s Day, according to theNational Retail Foundation (NRF), which surveyed nearly 8,000 individuals about their plans for the holiday.
NRF data predicts an average consumer spending of $175.41 per person for those celebrating the holiday. Their research also shows that even among those not celebrating, 16% of women and 11% of men still plan to “treat” themselves, while others plan to purchase “anti-Valentine's Day gifts” or plan a get-together.
Flowers are among the top Valentine’s day gifts, after candy and greeting cards, according to NRF.
Among the many types of flowers offered on Valentine’s Day, the red rose, long known as a symbol for love and romance, is in the highest demand. Florists typically order thousands of red roses in anticipation of the holiday, along with a rainbow of other colors including lavender, pink, white, yellow, orange, and more trendy colors like peach, coral, mauve, green, or blush. Florists spend weeks getting ready for the busy holiday, often pre-booking (which guarantees flower varieties and quantities at an agreed-upon price) with wholesalers months in advance.
Flowers, like other agricultural products, are sold at market value, which can fluctuate and drastically increase due to demand around the holiday.
Recently, even non-holiday costs for florists have risen, up to twice the normal amount for some.
Flower growers both domestically and internationally were hit hard by COVID-19, with 2020 seeing millions of dollars of crops destroyed or tossed when operations were halted due to the pandemic. Continued supply chain disruptions, shortages, and increased demand has complicated things for an industry that already has so many variables, like weather and seasonal availability.
While the industry has bounced back in many ways, the struggle is far from over for independent florists. A return to planned events like weddings and funerals, many of which were canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, have further stressed the supply chain. One East Coast florist told the New York Times he “has never seen such a scarcity of materials” in his 30-year career.
While frustrating, local florists like Gordon Hill in Jackson and Blooms and Things in Angels Camp have become experts at changing their game plan on the fly. Both small, family-owned flower shops were shuttered when the pandemic hit in March of 2020, losing whatever merchandise they had and putting orders on hold. Flower availability was unpredictable and limited, with flower growers and markets all over the world at a standstill. Nearly two years later, florists still can’t predict what the upcoming holiday will look like for them.
Aside from the pandemic, this Valentine’s Day will also be on a Monday, which is “traditionally slightly less busy,” according to Gordon Hill’s production manager Jennifer Germolus.
With it being the beginning of a week and Super Bowl Sunday the day before, the flower shop is expecting to have more last-minute orders day-of, something that typically ramps up on the days leading up to the 14th. The shop anticipates working late on Valentine’s Day and doing most of their deliveries on Friday and Monday. That may change, however.
Germolus stated, “The last few years have taught us that we can’t predict anything.”
Blooms and Things owner Vicki McFall has survived many unpredictable hurdles in the 38 years she’s worked in the industry, including losing not only her source of income, but her business location during the shutdown in 2020. Now, she is doing all she can to prepare, but knows the floral business can be unpredictable.
“We’ve got all of our vases, all of our flowers are ordered, our bows are all being made, we’ve got all of our people, our schedules are set,” said McFall.
Her family, including brother Jim, husband Ron, son Mark, and grandchildren will all work this holiday, along with an additional floral designer. McFall thinks it will be very busy and is prepared to work some long hours.
“If we can get out of here between 10 or 11 (at night), we’re doing really good,” she said.
In previous years, McFall says she “went 24/7” working almost non-stop for days on end, even sleeping on the flower shop floor in between shifts. These days, she says they’ll simply stop taking orders if they can no longer keep up. Last year, the business turned off their phone and only sold what they had on hand in the days before the holiday.
For Blooms and Things, Valentine’s Day is all about the roses. One year, recounts McFall, her busy shop sold 9,000 roses. This year, Blooms and Things will be offering long-stemmed red roses, which come straight from a farm in Ecuador within three days of being cut. The variety she sells, called “Fortune,” are a deep red, but stronger than the more common “Freedom” variety that most shops sell on Valentine’s Day.
McFall says her roses, which she pre-ordered in November, last up to three weeks in the vase. McFall and team will be busy pre-making rose arrangements and seasonal mixed arrangements.
Sonora Florist and Gifts owners Jessica Goodspeed and Jessi McClenahan are looking forward to their first Valentine’s Day as brand new owners. The two “best friends” bought the business in January of this year, though the duo has worked together as managers of the shop for a couple of years. McClenahan, who has managed the shop for three years, ordered all of her Valentine’s Day supplies and flowers about a month ago, saying she tries “to get as much planned ahead of time and as far out as possible,” though some things, like hiring and training “holiday help” fall into place in the weeks leading up to the big day.
McClenahan is optimistic that the timing of the Super Bowl will “encourage people to buy stuff ahead of time,” knowing they’ll be busy that weekend. Even so, she is still planning on having plenty of arrangements made up for walk-in traffic at the last minute on Sunday and Monday.
McClenahan estimated that the shop will do between 60 to 80 deliveries on Valentines Day. Their delivery driver, former owner Scott Barry, will be doing deliveries throughout Tuolumne County for the shop, and helping out the team with any road bumps as the shop transitions under new ownership. The shop is also bringing on four extra drivers, each with a “runner” to help, three people to answer phones, as well as two or three additional designers. “I always try to bring in more help than necessary so that it runs smoothly,” said McClenahan.
While McClenahan hasn’t had trouble getting most of her flowers or plants recently, she says supplies have been more of a challenge. Foam used for arrangements was nearly impossible to get for a while, according to McClenahan, and some of the vases she would normally order have not been available.
McClenahan isn’t worried about the holiday, despite losing precious design time to attend a Vow Gold Country Magazine wedding show just two days before. McClenahan is confident in her employees and has a plan to stay on top of that week’s orders. Having a system is key to a successful holiday, and each shop has its own process for gathering, sorting, designing, and delivering orders.
“We build everything the day before so that when we come in the next day we can start on the next day’s orders,” explained McClenahan. “We put any add-ons that goes with them next to the arrangement, so that the next day I can just lay out the routes for the drivers and send them out the door first thing.”
Add-ons at most florists can include candy and chocolates, or gifts such as stuffed animals, candles, and balloons. Some even offer keepsake items like seasonal containers, jewelry, and curated locally-made gifts.
NRF’s survey results indicate that more people will spend money on Valentine’s Day this year, and they will also spend more of it than last year, with 37% spending it on flowers, and 41% of consumers plan to shop online this Valentines Day.
Luckily, florists have made it easier than ever to order flowers, offering online shopping as well as phone and in-person ordering. Many also have social media profiles that share current selection, specials, and give consumers an idea of the style, size, and scale of their arrangements.
For online ordering at Blooms and Things, visit bloomsandthings.com. Order from Gordon Hill Flower Shop at gordonhillflowershop.com, and Sonora Florist and Gifts at sonoraflorist.com.