The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) has planned a hazardous fuel reduction burn in San Andreas on Wednesday and Thursday.
The burn will take place near the intersection of Pool Station Road and Highway 49 and include two burn units in the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) Vegetation Management Project (VMP) containing 125 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland and scattered chaparral species.
PAWS uses adjacent areas of the land as a sanctuary for abused, injured and abandoned captive wildlife.
“The burn unit will effectively create a defensible area of reduced vegetation between Highway 12 and the community of San Andreas alleviating the threat from damaging wildfire to the wildlife sanctuary, as well as the residential subdivisions adjacent to the VMP,” a press release from Cal Fire TCU reads. “Reduction of noxious weeds including yellow starthistle, as well as training on live fire utilizing various techniques will be secondary benefits.”
The burn is scheduled to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and to last between six and eight hours.
“The public may see smoke or fire during these times near the Highway 49, Pool Station Road intersection and the community of San Andreas,” the release reads. “Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn unit. Firefighters will remain on scene until all hotspots are out.”
Cal Fire TCU will be assisted by San Andreas Fire Protection District and the Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District in conducting the burn.