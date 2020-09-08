The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office currently has little information to share regarding a human body that was discovered near White Pines Lake Saturday afternoon.
Detectives were called out to the popular recreation spot at around 3:30 p.m. and launched an in-depth investigation, finding no immediate indications of a crime, the sheriff’s office reported Tuesday.
Autopsy and toxicology results for the deceased person are pending as the investigation continues.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.