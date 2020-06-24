A 35-year-old San Andreas man was arrested June 19 after deputies reportedly spotted him hiding a nesting doll full of methamphetamine on his way into the Calaveras County courthouse.
Suspect Oscar Freer was attending court to attempt to clear up a warrant for his arrest issued that day for failure to appear in court on previous narcotics charges, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies working at the courthouse reportedly witnessed Freer hide an object in the landscaping before entering the building, they searched the area and located a toy nesting doll filled with 9.6 grams of methamphetamine.
The Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit was notified, and Greer was arrested as he left the courthouse and walked toward the area where he deposited the doll.
In addition to the bench warrant, Greer was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Calaveras County jail with bail set at $30,000.
Court records show Greer has been charged in 20 other criminal and traffic cases within the county, including five prior felonies.