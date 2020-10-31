The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) recently hired Jessica Self as the district's new external affairs manager.
Self grew up in Arnold and is returning to Calaveras County after having spent several years outside of the state pursuing educational and professional opportunities.
After graduating from Western Washington University with a bachelor's degree in biology, Self went on to receive a master's degree in biology from Georgia Southern University. In addition, Self is a certified project management professional.
“Ms. Self previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service where she developed outreach opportunities and partnerships with the community,” a CCWD press release reads. “She went on to work as a biologist for ISCA Technologies and then the Dudek consulting firm, where she prepared water permit applications, provided environmental regulatory compliance support, wrote technical reports, and conducted multiple wildlife surveys."
For the past three years, Self was the grants and development manager for the Palouse Conservation District in Pullman, Wash., excelling at a role similar to her new position at CCWD.
“At the Palouse Conservation District, she managed over 35 grants and served as the point of contact for over 25 partners, including federal, state, local, tribal and private organizations,” the press release reads. “She led the grant writing teams and served as the acting director when the executive director was absent. She also oversaw customer relations and community outreach efforts.”
Self has extensive experience in project management, grant writing and administration. At the Palouse District, she secured over $15 million in funding, established planning approaches, built community outreach programs, and mentored and trained staff at multiple districts.
“We’re excited about the combination of experience and enthusiasm Jessica brings to CCWD. We are already fortunate to have great people throughout our Administrative Services Department, led by Rebecca Callen. Jessica will be a strong addition to that team and will be a valuable resource for the communities we serve,” said CCWD General Manager Michael Minkler, in the press release.
“I feel confident this position will be a great fit for me and look forward to making a positive contribution to the district,” Self said in the press release.