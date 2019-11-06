In a special election held on Tuesday, residents of Angels Camp voted by a wide margin to approve both items on the ballot, Measure C and Measure D.
Measure C raises the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) from 10% to 12%, and Measure D makes the city clerk and treasurer positions appointive rather than elective.
According to the unofficial results, 760 of the city’s 2,433 registered voters participated in the election, about 31% of total registered voters.
Measure C was approved with 83% of the vote, while Measure D passed with 68.27%.
The TOT increase puts the City of Angels in line with unincorporated Calaveras County, which voted to increase the TOT from 6% to 12% last year.
Measure C is expected to generate an annual $200,000 increase in revenue from hotel and vacation rental guests in Angels Camp.
Angels Camp Mayor Amanda Folendorf said that the TOT funds were much needed to sustain basic services like police, fire and city streets.
“The successful passage of Measures C and D sends a message that the community supports our efforts. With many projects in the pipeline, designed to advance the economic health of our city, stay tuned,” Folendorf said.