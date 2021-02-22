An off-duty game warden died Sunday evening when his Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle collided head-on with a Chevrolet Camaro.
The deceased was Michael DeMasters, 24, a fish and game warden employed by the State of California who often covered the Valley Springs and San Andreas area, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Richard Dickinson.
A California Highway Patrol (CHP) report states that the collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Double Springs Road, west of Highway 26, in Valley Springs. The 17-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, a Valley Springs resident whose name has not been disclosed, was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center with minor injuries.
Both vehicles were entering the same curve just before the collision, the report reads, and “due to the juvenile’s speed, they allowed the Chevrolet to cross over the double yellow lines entering the eastbound lane directly in the path of the Kawasaki.”
DeMasters was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP reported.
A post on the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Facebook page commemorating DeMasters inspired many condolences from the community. The fire district lowered its flags to half-staff after giving DeMasters a “professional send-off” to the coroner.
“It was very, very emotional,” Dickinson said.
A resident of Valley Springs, DeMasters visited the local fire stations often and was a friend to many firefighters. Dickinson described DeMasters as genuine and kind.
“The outpouring is off the charts,” he said. “He connected with a lot of people in Calaveras County.”