The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office announced the newest addition to their Patrol Division on Dec. 2, Canine Deputy Storm.
Storm, an 18-month-old German Shepherd and his handler, Deputy Michael Jericoff, recently received certification to join the department, thanks to funds raised in coordination with the Friends of the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office to lessen the impact on the department’s budget.
“Deputy Jericoff brings experience in canine handling, having previously worked as a canine trainer for a vendor in the Central Valley that specialized in police canines. He has been working with (the) Calaveras Sheriff’s Office since February 2019 and just graduated the Canine Handlers Course with Canine Storm,” a Sheriff’s Office press release states. “Deputy Storm, according to his passport, is a former resident of the Netherlands. … The canine handler’s course (is) a strenuous 320 hour foundational course covering several topics including tactical obedience, tracking, search techniques, officer protection, and many more. Deputy Jericoff and Storm are specialized in suspect apprehension and detection of guns/ammunition.”
The Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division is now staffed with two certified canine teams, including Corporal Moser and Canine Deputy Nox. Both canines are specialized in suspect apprehension and detection of illegal drugs (cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine).
“They will be working overlapping shifts, making them available every day of the week to assist you,” the release reads.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office thanked local businesses Spence Feed, Arnold Pet Clinic, A1 Sharpening, Century 21MM Dena Daluz, Gold Country Auto Body, Senders Market, A.G. Spanos Companies, Top Dog Police K9, Harrah’s Northern California, Realty World Valley Springs, Oak Savanna and citizens who supported the fundraising efforts.
“Their efforts allowed for the canine team’s expansion and will make the citizens of Calaveras County safer,” the sheriff’s office stated.