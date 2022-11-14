Twain Harte-based geologist and archaeologist Richard Lundin recently announced a discovery that he believes could be a remedy for the current slump in the U.S. economy, while also helping to clean up old tailings left behind by mining activities of the past.

Lundin, who is the former president of the Calaveras Gem and Mineral Society (CGMS), stated in an email, “For the past 5 years, a group of CGMS members and I have been using a relatively low-cost but effective Falcon metal detector system that is tuned for finding hidden gold in quartz placer gold dredge tailings with great success.”

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

