Twain Harte-based geologist and archaeologist Richard Lundin recently announced a discovery that he believes could be a remedy for the current slump in the U.S. economy, while also helping to clean up old tailings left behind by mining activities of the past.
Lundin, who is the former president of the Calaveras Gem and Mineral Society (CGMS), stated in an email, “For the past 5 years, a group of CGMS members and I have been using a relatively low-cost but effective Falcon metal detector system that is tuned for finding hidden gold in quartz placer gold dredge tailings with great success.”
The group’s efforts “have led to the discovery of several boulders…with [more than] one ounce of gold contained in the rock and exposed by cutting and slicing the rock,” said Lundin.
Lundin has worked with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. (also known as Kiewit Corporation), and other companies around the world during his 40-plus-years-long career.
Lundin told the Enterprise, “What I’ve found out over the years working with the USGS people is that the government needs to find this gold. … In 1922, when they shut all the gold mines down, the country didn’t need gold because they thought they had enough gold to support the currency. Now, with inflation, we don’t have enough gold to support the currency, and gold is at $1,400 an ounce, and so that’s what we need.”
One ounce of gold at the time of writing this article (Nov. 11 at 4:59 p.m.) was worth $1,774.20 per ounce, with weekly rates the highest they’ve been since before the pandemic, according to CNBC analysts.
That’s why the discovery of new sources of gold may be important.
Typically, gold found within rock, or “lode gold” is harder to mine than the more freely available placer deposits. When early gold miners were working in these gold-rich areas, boulders like the ones Lundin described were tossed to the side.
“If they couldn’t see the gold, it wasn't economic because the miners had to have a quarter-of-an-ounce of gold in their pan every day in order to be able to buy beans,” explained Lundin.
Some of the recently discovered gold-bearing rocks belong to members of the CGMS, which has a lapidary workshop and clubhouse at their headquarters in Angels Camp. At the club’s “tailgate rock swap” event earlier this month, members displayed and sold slices of these gold-laden boulders to rock hounds and members of the public.
Lundin himself was among the members with specimens for sale and brought with him his own 265-pound boulder, recently sliced in half to expose a smattering of finely dispersed “flour gold” deep within the boulder. The boulder was purchased by the geological research institute Wondjina Research Institute (WRI), which Lundin formed. The institute “does research into the adaptation of new and old technologies to geology, archaeology and airborne remote sensing,” according to its Facebook page.
Jerry Culver, of Mountain Ranch, is also a member of CGMS. He started using the Falcon instrument while prospecting after Lundin shared an article with him about the then-new metal detection technology.
“He started finding these boulders, left behind as they were too large to crush by the miners, and they’d buzz,” said Lundin.
According to Lundin, Culver and another rock hound, Bob Long, of Murphys, discovered one of the large gold deposits hidden inside stone. While no gold was visible on the outside of the grayish rock, it was detected by the Falcon Gold Tracker metal detector, propelling them to cut the rock open.
“There was no indication of gold on the surface, and inside was an ounce mass of gold,” Lundin explained.
Lundin reports there are about 20 of these rocks that have already been found to have gold inside, and there are countless more throughout the region.
“There’s some over here in this county [Calaveras] and there’s a lot of it in Tuolumne County, and there’s a hell of a lot of them over in Stanislaus—big huge piles of rocks, and these rocks have gold in them,” said Lundin.
In addition to the potential for riches, Lundin stated, “the benefit of this discovery is very simply this: we can clean up…these areas of dredge tailings, repairing areas and restoring them [to] pre-mining condition.” Companies who do this work—typically those sourcing aggregates used in construction and other commercial applications—will reap the reward by ‘crushing [left behind tailings] and recovering the gold.’”
Additionally, these gold sites may contain rare earth minerals or simply, “rare earths,” which are in high demand for applications in technology including the production of computers, electric vehicles, and military equipment.
The United States is considered to be behind the market in sourcing and producing rare earth minerals, with China producing about 80% of the rare earths used in U.S. manufacturing in 2019, according to a geological report by USGS in 2020.
However, the U.S. government is actively seeking to catch up by finding new rare earth mineral sources, according to Lundin, and it just so happens that where there’s gold, rare earths are also found—a fact that has been widely reported.
In fact, the only U.S. site currently producing rare earths is the Mountain Pass mine in San Bernardino County, where rare earths were discovered as far back as 1949. While just one location in California currently produces rare earth elements (REE), the USGS identified mine tailings as a potential source in its 2019 Focus Area report.
It states, “Other potential sources of byproduct REEs and other critical minerals include mine tailings from a variety of deposit types. Unfortunately, tailings compositions are rarely reported; however, tailings represent huge volumes of beneficiated material that could represent potential untapped resources provided that suitable technology for recovery exists.”
In February of this year, the owners of the Mountain Pass mine MP Materials Corp. were awarded a $35 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to build a processing facility for heavy rare earth elements (HREE).
In a press release, Andrew Hunter, the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, stated, “HREEs are fundamental building blocks of the modern economy, enabling trillions of dollars in global economic development via a wide range of clean energy, information technology, defense, and industrial applications.”
Mariposite, a brilliant green chromium-rich type of mica named after the town of Mariposa, where it was first found, is also known to be associated with gold deposits. In addition to often containing fine gold, mariposite can also transition via geological processes into yet another mica-group mineral, lepidolite. Lepidolite is rich in the metal lithium, an important industrial component of batteries, metal alloys, and even medications. Mariposite, says Lundin, can be found throughout the Sierra at dozens of locations. Lundin and his wife, Dr. Claudia Brackett-Lundin, have located sources of the mariposite, and a gray rock material containing lepidolite.
“We’re desperately needing lithium right now, and we’re developing deposits in the areas in Nevada and lithium mines in Nevada, and so the USGS thinks that this is a good source,” said Lundin.
Lithium has many critical applications but can even become a superconductor under the right amount of pressure. Superconductors are metals that can conduct energy with no resistance below a specific temperature. They emit strong magnetic fields and can be used in transportation, computers and medical equipment. In fact, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines found in doctor's offices and hospitals everywhere utilize superconductors to create the magnetic field that creates images of a patient's soft tissues and organs.
U.S. President Joe Biden organized a summit last year with major tech companies including Google, Intel and AT&T to discuss current and future efforts to enhance and domesticize the supply chain for superconductor materials used in computer and other tech production.
Lundin stated, “The government is desperately looking for new sources of rare earths and they're in these types of deposits…especially in the black sands that are left over from gold mining. The black sands have magnetite, ilmenite, and it has up to ten different rare earths in it.”
An article published by Canada-based mining consultant company 911Metalurgist.com features a list of “heavy minerals,” both common and rare, associated with placer gold, which includes several of the rare earths Lundin is referring to.
While it may be common knowledge that metals like gold, silver, and even rare earth mineral sources exist in California, mining for them can be difficult and expensive. New technology, however, is available that can make the job easier, and with the current high price of gold, plus the interest of the government to fund projects around extracting rare earth minerals, there is a motive for companies to get back into these old mine areas and clean up what was left behind decades and even centuries ago.
This is what Lundin is focusing on with his work at WRI.
Lundin stated, “Our big thrust for Wondjina Research Institute is to get the placer tailings…to restore the environment back to pre-mining condition—and the money is there from the recovery of the gold and the black sand and the rare earths.”
For more information on Wondjina Research Institute’s research and projects, contact Richard Lundin at (209) 586-5632 or wondjinaman@gmail.com.