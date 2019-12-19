Bret Harte High School senior Madison Wolfman, of Murphys, has yet another feather to add to her cap of accomplishments.
Wolfman won the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) District 13 Voice of Democracy audio essay competition. She now competes at the state level in January, representing VFW Post 12118 of Copperopolis.
“When I got the call that I had won, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness,’” Wolfman said. “Winning at the district level is such an honor.”
“Madison’s speech was spot on,” said Al Gilbert, Copperopolis VFW Post 12118 commander and one of the speech judges. “It was very clear and stayed on the subject. I thought she did very well.”
This year’s essay theme is “What Makes America Great?”
“It was a good opportunity for me to address what I feel so passionate about: the American dream and the freedoms and rights gifted to us in the U.S. Constitution. And I am very passionate about civil rights, very passionate.”
Wolfman feels strongly that all who have come to the United States were afforded the opportunity to achieve the American dream, yet, over the years, there has been a change.
“How you can achieve the American dream has changed, yet the definition has not,” Wolfman said. “I believe social mobility, financial stability and equal opportunity are the basis of the dream,” but the avenues to reach that dream have changed.
Her speech, in part, supports her belief in the system, the Constitution and the gift of freedom and equality it gives every American.
“What makes America great is not the fact that we have one of the best economies or our country’s fight to end not only our nation’s problems, but the problems of the world; what makes America great is the power it gives to all its diverse people, and the way America gives everyone an equal opportunity to the American dream. ... Nothing is impossible in America.”
Wolfman also feels strongly about civil rights and supports that passion in her essay.
“Civil rights: freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the rights to assemble, and petition government, all rights that are given to us in the First Amendment. Now imagine how many more I would have had to list if I listed all 27 Amendments. … Our founding fathers knew that the idea of civil rights was going to need to be expanded and improved, so they allowed amendments to be altered or added.”
Her audio essay was recorded and submitted to VFW Post 12118, where she immediately was recognized for her grasp of the theme.
While in high school, Wolfman has competed on the water polo and swim teams, as well as in the district high school rodeo, competing in cutting. She is the 2019 Calaveras County Saddle Queen, and is active in leadership, is chairwoman of curriculum, and holds the position of associated student body vice president at Bret Harte.
Outside of school, Wolfman enjoys two favorite loves: water and horseback riding.
“With water being a very large part of my life, my hobbies are anything to do with water, and I try to balance it with my love of horseback riding,” Wolfman said.
Though her favorite subject is history, Wolfman plans to major in psychology in college.
“I hope to be a therapist,” she said.