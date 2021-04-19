The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) is planning on conducting a hazardous fuels reduction burn near Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road in Rancho Calaveras on Wednesday.
“The treatment area involves approximately 10 acres of crushed Chamise, left behind after Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Training was conducted on this site last spring,” a press release from Cal Fire TCU reads. “The purpose of this burn is to provide training on live fires, utilizing various techniques with cooperating agencies in preparation for the upcoming fire season. Additional benefits include removing hazardous fuels on this site, which is adjacent to residential subdivisions in Rancho Calaveras.”
The burn is scheduled to begin from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and last until 6 p.m.
“Smoke and/or flames may be visible during this time from Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road,” the release reads. “Cal Fire and cooperating agencies will patrol the affected area until the burn is fully extinguished.”
For information on preparing for and preventing wildfires, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.