A 33-year-old motorcyclist was arrested Sunday after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase from the Campo Seco area of Calaveras County to San Joaquin County.
The suspect, Bradly B. Turner of Sacramento, was reportedly traveling at a speed of around 70 MPH in the Campo Seco area when a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Turner was also observed crossing over double lines to pass vehicles and had no visible rear license plate, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“(Turner) looked back at the deputy and gestured toward him,” a Sheriff’s Office news release states. “Turner then accelerated to about 75 MPH in an attempt to evade the deputy.”
A chase ensued down Paloma Road to Highway 26, and onto Highway 49 into Amador County.
“While pursuing Turner, the deputy gave location and direction of travel updates to the Calaveras County Dispatch Center,” the release states. “The Dispatch Center was able to coordinate with allied agencies to position additional law enforcement units to assist.
Once in Jackson, officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) assumed the lead in the
pursuit.”
CHP air assets were utilized to track the suspect. Turner stopped at a gas station but reportedly took off before officers could contact him. He was later arrested after stopping at the intersection of Highway 88 and Harney Road in San Joaquin County.
“While he accelerated to speeds of over 100 MPH, Turner was not faster than the radio waves (approximately 186,000 miles per second) that allowed for seamless law enforcement coordination,” the release reads.
Turner was booked into the Calaveras County jail with bail set at $75,000. He is charged with felony evasion of law enforcement with a disregard for public s