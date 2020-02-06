A 21-year-old man was arrested at his Valley Springs home on Jan. 30 after authorities were alerted to his alleged unlawful sexual activity with a 13-year-old child.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Tanner Lee Harrison, “convinced the juvenile to meet him in the early morning hours in a rural area of Valley Springs, where he subsequently engaged in sexual activity with the victim.”
Harrison reportedly knew the age of the alleged victim at the time of the incident.
He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $150,000, and faces several charges related to forcible sexual activity with a child under the age of 14.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office reminded parents to monitor the social media activity of their children to help prevent sexual crimes.