A Stockton man is suspected to have committed suicided on Monday by jumping from a water tower in Valley Springs.
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday that the victim was a 19-year-old male, though his name has not been released at this time.
The water tower is privately-owned and located near a commercial building complex at Highway 12 and Toyon Circle. Authorities say the victim used clothing to cover and scale the barbed wire and fence that surrounds the tower.
Police were called to the scene after a "passerby" reported the incident just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning.
The man's death is a suspected suicide, pending autopsy results.
