The first full-on Calaveras Grape Stomp since the pandemic will be happening at Murphys Community Park on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event is expected to draw 5,000 spectators and 120 teams and includes an auction and street fair. Visit calaveraswines.org/grape-stomp for more information.
The 47th annual Lumberjack Day in West Point will celebrate over 100 years of logging in the mountains with this year’s theme “The Roaring 20s.” The full day of events on Saturday, Oct. 1, includes a soap box derby, parade, logging show and more. Visit lumberjackday.info for more information.