Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Dec. 26
Burglary
12:05 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Fraud
2:07 p.m., Douglas Flat – Fraud; no report taken. Monge Ranch Road.
Disturbance
5:54 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; no report taken. Pattison Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Burglary
9 a.m., Hathaway Pines – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.
Theft
10:09 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Pool Station Road.
Burglary
3:52 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Criminal contempt
8:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. Blake Lane.
Subject arrested
10:59 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Burglary
9:51 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Jenny Lind Road.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Disturbance
4:16 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; verbal dispute. No report taken. Swiss Ranch and Rimrock Valley roads.
Theft
9:32 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; firearms and other property taken. No report taken. Sierra Oaks Drive.
Burglary
8:55 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to truck and attempted theft of catalytic converter. Report taken. Highway 12.
Friday, Dec. 30
Burglary
8:12 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; break-in with many items missing. No report taken. Forest Meadows Drive.
Vandalism
2:12 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; damage in the park with garland broken, light bulbs broken, and mosaics in front of the bathroom broken, likely with a vehicle. Report taken. South Algiers Street.
Battery
2:58 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation between neighbors. Report taken. Calaveritas Road.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Suspicious circumstances
6:22 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made. Highway 49 and Burnner Hill Drive.
Disturbance
7:57 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation in a fast food drive thru. No report taken. Highway 12.
Fireworks
9:37 p.m., Douglas Flat – Fireworks; no report taken. Sugar Pine Way.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Explosion
12:06 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Explosion; two loud explosions and one smaller one. No report taken. Hidden Valley Road.
Assault
1:37 a.m., Dorrington – Assault; incident in bar reported. Report taken. Highway 4.
Battery
4:22 p.m., Wilseyville – Battery; physical altercation. Taken to hospital. Blagen Boulevard.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Jessica Marie Heenan, 30, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. at Highway 26 and St. Andrew’s Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Derek Matthew Linder, 36, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Dec. 30
Oscar Coyote Freer, 37, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. at Nielsen Park in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Paul Richard Maddox, 58, was arrested at 3 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.