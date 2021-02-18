Calaveras County Public Health announced on Thursday that it will be piloting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week in Copperopolis and West Point for county residents aged 75 and older.
The first clinic will be held on Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at West Point Community Hall, which is located at 22283 Highway 26 in West Point.
The second will take place on Feb. 25, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Copperopolis Armory, which is located at 695 Main Street in Copperopolis.
Limited spaces are available. To register for the West Point Clinic, visit https://bit.ly/3u1k742. To register for the Copperopolis clinic, visit http://bit.ly/3avBfXO.
Those without internet access can call (209) 419-7314 to register.
Residents with appointments are advised to arrive at the clinic at their scheduled appointment time, not any earlier, and to bring a valid form of ID. Only county residents receiving their first doses are eligible. Those who have had COVID-19 in the last 90 days will need to have a medical provider note to receive the vaccine, and residents may be turned away if they do not meet requirements, even if they have a scheduled appointment.
Masks will be required at the clinics, and those receiving shots are advised to wear loose clothing to show the upper arm. Those who are not feeling well or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are advised not to attend.