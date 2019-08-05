Two men were flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after their vehicles collided head-on near Angels Camp on Highway 4 Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol in San Andreas reported that Andrew Futterman, 30, of Concord was driving westbound on Highway 4 in a 2006 Toyota Prius, west of Stockton Road, at an unknown speed when he began to illegally pass another vehicle by entering into the eastbound lane over a solid yellow line. A witness reported to CHP that James N. Curl, 51, of Vallecito was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram truck in the eastbound lane and unsuccessfully attempted to veer right to avoid colliding with Futterman’s vehicle.

Both parties sustained major injuries. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP.

2
0
4
30
28

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.