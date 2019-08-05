Two men were flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after their vehicles collided head-on near Angels Camp on Highway 4 Monday morning.
The California Highway Patrol in San Andreas reported that Andrew Futterman, 30, of Concord was driving westbound on Highway 4 in a 2006 Toyota Prius, west of Stockton Road, at an unknown speed when he began to illegally pass another vehicle by entering into the eastbound lane over a solid yellow line. A witness reported to CHP that James N. Curl, 51, of Vallecito was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram truck in the eastbound lane and unsuccessfully attempted to veer right to avoid colliding with Futterman’s vehicle.
Both parties sustained major injuries. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP.