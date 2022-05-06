The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office seized 1,008 growing marijuana plants and seven firearms from a property on the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson on April 20. Shortly after, the sheriff’s office obtained a second warrant, based on evidence found while searching the property that indicated that illegal rooster fighting might be taking place, and returned on the same day.
The second search of the property, in collaboration with Calaveras County Animal Services and the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, resulted in over 160 roosters “banded as evidence” or seized from the site. According to a press release, “The banded roosters were left on site and will be routinely inspected by law enforcement and animal services pending the disposition of the criminal case.”
The sheriff’s office reports that the marijuana plants located on the premises, which had an estimated value of over $65,000, were being grown in “hoop” greenhouses, with seedlings located inside of an RV on the property. One of the firearms seized had been reported as stolen in Stockton.
Two suspects were issued citations and charged at the scene. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero, of Burson, was charged with illegal marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and conspiracy to commit a crime; and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada, also of Burson, was charged with animal cruelty for amusement or gain, possession of bird fighting equipment, possession/training/keeping birds for fighting, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.