Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 3:07 pm
Murphys Business Association
Thurs., Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m.
Murphys Historic Hotel
457 Main St., Murphys
Calaveras County Planning Commission
Thurs., Nov. 3, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Bret Harte Union High School District Board
Mon., Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m.
District Board Room, Bret Harte High School
323 S. Main St., Angels Camp
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Tues., Nov. 8, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Calaveras Public Utility District Board
Tues., Nov. 8, 3 p.m.
CPUD Office
506 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas
Mokelumne Hill Veterans Memorial District Board
Tues., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.
Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
8283 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Calaveras County Water District Board
Wed., Nov. 9, 1 p.m.
CCWD Board Room
120 Toma Court, San Andreas
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Board
Wed., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.
District Office
300 Daphne St., Valley Springs
