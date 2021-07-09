CalaverasGROWN awarded Nonprofit of the Year

While many public events were canceled last year, county residents could still count on CalaverasGROWN’s certified farmers’ markets.
Last month, the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce presented CalaverasGROWN with the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year Award for successfully carrying out its mission of assisting local agricultural producers market their products during an exceptionally difficult year.
“We’re very, very happy to be given the award, and truly appreciate the recognition from the community,” CalaverasGROWN Secretary and San Andreas Market Manager Odile Morrison said. “This is something that really meant a lot to us.”
Though COVID-19 restrictions were in place and attractions like live music were canceled to discourage congregating, CalaverasGROWN managed to keep both farmers’ markets in San Andreas and Murphys open last season.
“It went really well last year,” Morrison said. “It wasn’t always easy, but we did it.”
Customers were happy to continue attending the markets, and keeping them going provided a key outlet for local producers, Morrison said.
“If we had closed down, they would have lost a lot of revenue,” Morrison said. “It really helped the farming community.”
While the in-person markets continued to operate, CalaverasGROWN also established a mobile market last summer, which operates year round.
“We started the mobile market in June because we were conscious that there were people who would not want to come to the market in person during a pandemic,” Morrison said. “It was a huge undertaking from a few volunteers to get that going.”
Through the mobile market, customers can order online for pickup in San Andreas, Murphys, Angels Camp, Mokelumne Hill, Valley Springs and Jackson. The new program was aided by a donation from Dignity Health and partnerships with Calaveras Connect and local libraries.
“We created this network of partnerships—which we’re really proud of—with community members who are really focused on enriching our community,” Morrison said. “Between November and mid-June, we sold $30,000 worth of food through the online market.”
EBT is accepted at both farmers’ markets, and CalaverasGROWN began offering Market Match last year, which doubles EBT benefits up to $20.
“We’re really hoping that people will take advantage of that so that we can maintain and possibly increase our grant funding,” Morrison said. “We’re bringing in funding from outside of the county and injecting that directly into the local economy.”
Last year, CalaverasGROWN began offering its own currency, MotherLodeGold, as another way of strengthening the local economy.
Customers can purchase the wooden, hexagonal tokens at the farmers’ markets and use them to buy goods from vendors. While the vendors can exchange the tokens for cash following the farmers’ markets, they are encouraged to exchange them among themselves as well.
“Rather than cashing it in for U.S. currency, the farmers will go to another vendor and buy honey, or buy eggs or buy meat,” Morrison said. “It kind of circulates and stays within our little community.”
An $11 MotherLodeGold token can be purchased for $10, with CalaverasGROWN funding the additional 10%. The first 100 customers at the San Andreas farmers’ market each week can receive a free $5 token.
“What we’re trying to do with MotherLodeGold is really encourage people to buy locally-produced items direct from the producer,” Morrison said. “The money stays here in Calaveras and kind of circulates and creates some strength in the community economy.”
Morrison said that the pandemic increased awareness of the value of locally-produced goods.
“I think everybody became much more aware of what was available locally, because there were some shortages in the shops,” Morrison said. “All of the benefits of farmers’ markets became a little bit more visible.”
Local growers who sell at farmers’ markets tend to focus on taste rather than transportation needs, Morrison said, resulting in more variety than can be found in a traditional grocery store.
“We grow a lot of food here, but a lot of those people are very small producers,” she said. “They’re quite vulnerable to the ups and downs of the economy, so the more we support those small local producers the better and the richer our local economy is.”
With the return of live music and many restrictions relaxed by the state, the farmers’ markets are getting back to normal.
“I think people are happier and more relaxed,” Morrison said. “We’re really happy to see everybody back at the market.”
The Murphys farmers’ market takes place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Murphys Community Park, and the San Andreas farmers’ market is held on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Master Gardeners Demo Garden.
For more information, visit calaveras
grown.org or the CalaverasGROWN Facebook page.