Scott Fischler returned to the May 10 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors this week during public comment. Fischler attended a previous board meeting where he announced that he was bringing a lawsuit against the county regarding the staircase at Moaning Caverns Adventure Park in Vallecito.
Fischler's statement to the board reads as follows:
“I will read from a prepared statement for exactness, primarily addressing Deputy Counsel, not present.
“The County of Calaveras has repeatedly failed, since March 4th, to take necessary corrective action against Moaning Caverns Adventure Park for intentional and persistent negligence in operating its terminally deteriorated, 100-year-old, 100-foot-tall spiral staircase.
“The County of Calaveras, directed by Deputy Counsel’s destructive efforts, has consciously engaged in willful ignorance, willful blindness, willful negligence, willful insufficient activity, willful denial of foreseeability, and willful nonfeasance.
“Moaning Caverns employees and guests continue to be placed at extraordinary, unmanaged risk of tragic, avoidable death by dismemberment and decapitation without having been afforded disclosure of, and specific consent to, the actual risk to life due to a sudden, catastrophic, uncontrolled collapse of the staircase.
“On March 4th I filed a Code Compliance Complaint with the County against Moaning Caverns due to their persistent gross negligence and criminally callous disregard for human life and safety.
“On May 6th I received a tranche of documentation from the County in response to a Public Records Act request, disturbingly revealing that Deputy Counsel initiated and intentionally conflated and mischaracterized two brief written statements of mine into an implied threat to the personal safety of local management.
“There’s no mistaking the antagonizing intent of Deputy Counsel, acting punitively and falsely on behalf of the County against me in my role as a dutiful citizen complainant; Deputy Counsel intentionally and maliciously provoking and promoting a false narrative and an intimidating climate of fearfulness for the personal safety of Moaning Caverns management, prompting their engagement with the Sheriff’s Department.
“Moaning Caverns management has very good reason for concern of loss of their liberty and loss of their free movement in society, but certainly, no reason to be fearful of their personal safety from me, Deputy Counsel.
“Your reprehensible behavior has earned you my well-deserved rebuke, a formal complaint filed against you with the State Bar of California.
“Deputy Counsel is now considered a facilitator, actively aiding and abetting Moaning Caverns' criminal activities, including tens of thousands of instances of federal wire fraud, deceptively promising on its home webpage, a ‘commitment to ensuring a safe vacation environment,’ yet having absolutely no intention of providing or ensuring that, with Deputy Counsel now consciously engaged in willfully facilitating the perpetuation of federal wire fraud and consumer deception.”
Temporary suspension of gas tax
An informational piece was presented to the board that proposed writing a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting the temporary suspension of the gas tax.
The informational printout states, “On average, Californians are paying $5.85 per gallon of gas, $1.65 more per gallon than the national average of $4.20, 51.1 cents of which constitutes the California gasoline-excise tax (gas tax). High gas prices disproportionately and negatively impact low-income, rural communities such as those in Calaveras County.”
The printout continues, “An option to alleviate the financial burden of the climbing gas prices in California is a temporary suspension of the $0.51 per gallon state gas tax. Traditionally, the state gas tax is used to pay for road maintenance and repairs throughout the state. To compensate for the tax suspension and cover road maintenance and safety costs, the Governor and State legislature could use the estimated $45 billion state budget surplus to reimburse the recipients of the gas tax. Using only 15% of the projected State surplus, the State can lower gas prices by $0.51 cents per gallon throughout California this year.”
The board, (with the exception of District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway, who was out of town) unanimously supported sending the letter but did not have high hopes of getting a response.
However, District 4 supervisor Amanda Folendorf brought up concerns about county project funding. District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli mentioned that part of the funding for the Wagon Trail Project, which is currently underway to straighten a portion of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp, came from the gas tax.
Consent Agenda:
Action Item - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6674) Accept the 2021 Library Commission Annual Report.
Resolution - Agriculture (ID # 6653) Amend Resolution No. 96-284 to update the membership and other governing requirements of the Calaveras County Hardwood Advisory Committee.
Action Item - Agriculture (ID # 6681) Authorize a budget transfer increasing appropriations in the amount of $4,000 in the Fish and Game Commission budget for FY 2021-22 for expenditures related to Kids' Fishing Day activities expenses and initiate a corresponding budget transfer out from Contingencies in the same amount. Requires a 4/5th affirmative vote of the Board.
Action Item - Public Works (ID # 6670) Authorize the Department of Public Works to apply for funding through the Active Transportation Program Cycle 6 Call for Projects for Fiscal Years 2023-24 through 2026-27.
Resolution - Sheriff (ID # 6656) Adopt a Resolution to accept an award from the California Department of Parks and Recreation Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) Boating Safety for funding of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit for FY 2022-23 in the Amount of $174,926.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on May 17 at 8 a.m., with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.