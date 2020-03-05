The Calaveras County Public Health department has identified and contacted local residents who were aboard a cruise on which some passengers were infected with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
The local individuals were identified on March 4 and are self-isolating in their home while awaiting test results for the virus, the health department stated in a news release.
The health department has not commented on the specific location or number of those exposed.
The possibly infected individuals were aboard a Grand Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11, traveled to Mexico and returned on Feb. 21.
The cruise line told the Washington Post on Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was investigating a “small cluster” of infected individuals in Northern California who were aboard the cruise to Mexico, though the exact number of cases is unknown.
Another Princess Cruises ship is currently being held in waters off the coast of California after passengers tested positive for novel coronavirus. The voyage to Hawaii left San Francisco on Feb. 21 and has avoided returning to the state until symptomatic passengers have been tested.
The CDC has reported 99 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and 10 resulting deaths. In California, there have been 37 reported cases.
“Calaveras Public Health is working closely with local healthcare providers and State health authorities on this investigation,” Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Public Health Officer, stated in Thursday’s news release. “Everyone can do their part by taking actions that help us prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.”
The health department recommends taking the following precautions to prevent the spread of the disease:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home from work or school and limit contact with others if you are sick with fever and cough.
• Clean surfaces that are touched often, like toys and doorknobs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to contact other passengers of the cruise who may have been exposed. If you were a passenger on the cruise, or knowingly came in contact with someone who was, please contact the Public Health Department via telephone at 1-800-754-8889, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.