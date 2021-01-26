The Calaveras County Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that sandbags will be available at nine locations across the county to help local residents weather this week’s storm.
“In preparation of the heavy rain and potential flooding predicted for this week the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and Public Works Department have stocked the following locations with sandbags and sand,” a press release from public works reads. “Please limit the number of sandbags to 10 per resident and remember to bring your own shovel.”
Sandbags and sand are available at the following locations:
1. Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Road (Closes at 3:30 p.m.)
2. Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Highway 26 (Closes at 3:30 p.m.)
3. Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Road (Closes at 3:30 p.m.)
4. San Andreas Yard, 891 Mountain Ranch Road (Closes at 3:30 p.m.)
5. Mountain Ranch Community Center parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Road
6. Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.
7. Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago
8. Mangili Road Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Road
9. Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.
Those with questions can contact public works at (209) 754-6401.