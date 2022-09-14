Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Sept. 5
Disturbance
12:52 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Paloma Road.
Burglary
7:49 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, in progress; no report taken. Rock Creek Road.
Suspicious person
9:49 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Main Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Theft
6:24 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.
Disturbance
9:42 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Toyon Drive.
Disturbance
9:28 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; altercation between subjects in vehicles. Report taken. Little John Road and Highway 4.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Fraud
9:20 a.m., Arnold – Fraud; report taken. Fern Way.
Vandalism
5:45 p.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; damage to outdoor lights. Report taken. Spur Street.
Cruelty to animals
5:58 p.m., Murphys – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Main Street.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Burglary
12:04 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, in progress; no report taken. Prussian Hill Road.
Vandalism
11:04 a.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 4.
Battery
2:56 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Battery; report taken. Prussian Hill Road.
Friday, Sept. 9
Alarm sounding
2:01 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Alarm sounding; report taken. West Murray Creek Road.
Disturbance
9:15 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; no report taken. Bald Mountain Road.
Vandalism
3:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Heney Lane.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Disturbance
1 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.
Theft
11:53 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Church Hill Road.
Battery
7:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Chuckwagon Road.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Battery
12:15 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Daphne Street.
Disturbance
9:15 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Quail Oaks Road.
Burglary
3:57 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; break-in to a vehicle. Report taken. Laurel Street.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Joseph Robert Leonard, 35, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. at the 7400 block of O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
John William Aitken, 38, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, violating probation and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Allen Christopher Scrivner, 18, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. at the 100 block of Reeds Turnpike in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of stalking.
Sherry Annette Roberts, 47, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. at the 1200 block of Barney Way in West Point and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Paul Wayne Janssen, 36, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. at the 200 block of Pope Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Amber Pearl Anderson, 35, was arrested at 8:01 a.m. at the 300 block of Barney Way in West Point and booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon on person, willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
John Wolfe, 55, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. at the 3800 block of Highway 26 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of stalking.
Friday, Sept. 9
Angel Michael Sanchez, 21, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. at Highway 4 and Horseshoe Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of stalking.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Ryan Eugene Osborn, 44, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. at the 1100 block of Quail Oaks Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Grant Micah Perry, 25, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. at the 100 block of Three Cent Flat Road in Glencoe and booked on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.