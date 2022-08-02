The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors received numerous complaints and concerns from local animal shelter volunteers as well as numerous presentations at the July 26 meeting.
Calaveras County Animal Shelter
Many volunteers from the local Calaveras County Animal Shelter attended the board meeting to speak during the public comment section. They voiced concerns about the deteriorating conditions at the county’s animal shelter.
The issue has been documented in multiple grand jury reports dating all the way back to 1986. All reports have recommended the construction of a new shelter, and plans are reportedly in place.
Currently, the county has set aside $4.6 million to be split between a new animal shelter and district attorney's office. At this time it is unknown what amount will be allocated to the construction of the animal shelter. This new shelter has been in development since 2014. Deputy CAO Marcos Munoz stated at the previous board meeting that many projects for the 2021-22 budget carried over from previous years, which included the animal shelter.
At the July 26 meeting, the first person up to the podium was Alex Sagewalker, a dog walker for the shelter. She told a story about a white German shepherd named Luke. Earlier in the meeting, it was announced that Luke had been adopted by a family after being taken to the San Francisco ASPCA.
“He was a wonderful dog,” said Sagewalker. “He’d been there a long time, and his living conditions were not good. There is not a big enough space for a dog like that. It was really hard going in and seeing Luke in that cage and taking him out for his 30 minutes or 40 minutes and then putting him back in there. So I’m really happy for him that he got taken and adopted, and that’s what I want to address here today.”
She continued, “I was here in November 2021, and I talked about the terrible conditions that the dogs at animal services have to endure. Nothing has changed. After I read the statement I got a group of dog walkers together, organized them, and asked the county to please set up a fund so that we could raise funds and we would have a place to put the money that we raised to contribute to the animal shelter building. The county didn’t respond.”
Sagewalker brought up concerns about the $4.6 million allocated in the mid-year 2021-22 budget for the new animal shelter and district attorney’s office. “If the new shelter doesn’t have soundproofing, larger kennels, and outside areas for the dogs, it’s not really going to be much better than what is there now. What I was told early on is they intended to build a $600,000 building. Now there is a rumor that the county will allocate $1 million.”
She continued, “Some of us have visited shelters in the surrounding areas and researched how much an adequate shelter would cost. To build a decent shelter it would cost about $5 million minimum, this amount is not for anything fancy at all. It is the cost of building a safe, sanitary, and humane shelter.”
Many of the other volunteers reiterated many of the issues that Sagewalker brought up about the shelter. One volunteer shared a story about a dog getting the end of its tail bitten off by a dog in the kennel next to it. It was brought up many times that the dogs spend 23-and-a-half hours a day in their undersized kennels, with noise levels so loud it creates agitation amongst the dogs while making it difficult for the volunteers to work.
The volunteers described dogs having to sit in their own excrement and urine until designated cleaning times. Oftentimes if a dog urinates in its own kennel it will begin running into the kennel next to it, they said.
There is also no separate treatment area for diseased dogs, so they are mixed in with healthy ones.
Kathy Nuccio, an animal foster parent from Mokelumne Hill, gave a tearful plea to the board to reintroduce the animal foster program. She shared a story of a young German shepherd she was fostering that was being treated for mange. The puppy was later adopted by a Copperopolis resident who came to do work on their septic system after “falling in love with the little critter.”
Military equipment use policy
Sheriff Rick DiBasilio returned to the board of supervisors to follow up on Assembly Bill 481 (AB 481), which was previously covered at the July 12 meeting. District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway had questions regarding the bill since the last time it was discussed.
“As many of you know, I have concerns about police getting involved with the military side of things,” said Callaway.
She raised concerns about citizens not being able to voice their opinions on the matter or having easy access to read the sheriff’s office report on what equipment they would like to obtain. Currently, the only place to do so is the sheriff’s office website. Callaway stated she would like to see that expanded.
DiBasilio stated that he could speak with his staff about advertising the report on the office's social media platform. However, the report would have to be on the sheriff’s office’s official website.
It was also stated that the sheriff’s office would be required to hold an annual community engagement meeting as well as a meeting with the board to authorize any requests for equipment.
DiBasilio also reassured Callaway that a majority of the equipment listed under the bill is not needed by the sheriff’s office.
District 5 supervisor Benjamin Stopper understood some of DiBasilio’s reservations with the bill, such as non-lethal weapons like tasers being classified as military-grade. Stopper did, however, support the bill for allowing citizens to voice their questions and concerns about these matters and the board having a say.
The bill was passed unanimously by the board. The sheriff’s 2022 Annual Military Equipment Report can be found here.
Economic and Community Development updates
Kathy Gallino, Director of Calaveras County Economic and Community Development, presented a summary of the previous two years of work the department has been doing.
“The mission of Economic and Community Development is to really work with businesses in providing them assistance in opening, operating, and expanding. There have been several businesses I’ve worked with over the years that have decided and chosen Calaveras for the assistance that we provide,” stated Gallino.
She explained that she often assists businesses in navigating different processes such as obtaining permits and other assistance.
The goals for the department from 2020 through 2022 were listed as follows:
Provide business recovery assistance from COVID 19 impacts – resources, incentives & funding
Facilitate multi-agency response team meetings on behalf of businesses (preapplication process)
Collaborate to increase workforce housing opportunities (private investment & HHSA)
Promote infrastructure improvements – broadband, utilities, parks and recreation, and the airport
Identify & develop new business markets (biomass, food/meat processing, manufacturing)
Continue applying & receiving grant funds (EDA, USDA, CPUC, OPR, FAA, CDBG)
Establish a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS)
“I was able to track that there is assistance to 102 new, 78 existing, and four expanding businesses,” explained Gallino.
There was a 9% increase in business licenses from 2020 to 2021. Gallino credited this with many people leaving their previous employers during the COVID-19 lockdown to start their own businesses.
Annual 4-H presentation
The board received its annual presentation from Mountain Ranch 4-H Club members.
The board got to hear from multiple young members about what 4-H has done for them and the animals they raised. Co-leader Amber Wood said, ”We just wanted to come and thank the county for its support of this amazing group. Just in our little club, we have animal projects all the way from chickens, rabbits, goats, sheep, pigs, and we even had a steer project.”
She went on to say that they even had the chance to offer non animal projects such as woodworking. Wood also shared some other community aspects of 4-H, including assisting with animals during fire evacuations at Laughton Ranch, making cards for senior citizens in retirement homes, and writing letters to veterans.
Supervisor Garamendi said, “I just wanted to thank 4-H for coming out. You are one of my favorite programs in this entire county. I was in 4-H as a kid, my children went through 4-H, and a special thank you to the volunteer leaders who do a lot of work to teach all of you 4-H’ers some interesting stuff.”
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.