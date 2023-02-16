At a Feb. 7 Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District (EPVMD) board meeting, approximately 25 people crowded into the small meeting room at the Veterans Hall building also known as the old Scout’s Hut or Lions Hut in Murphys.
Members of the public, including several members of the Murphys-Angels Lions Club and Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) board members Shannon Simpson and Rob Hecocks were present. VUSD Superintendent Tom Hoskins was also present to give an update to the veterans district from the school board regarding the deed for the Old Murphys Schoolhouse, which was brought up at the Dec. 12 and Jan. 18 VUSD meetings.
EPVMD has recently come under scrutiny by members of the public for asking the school district to alter or define a deed restriction placed on the property encompassing the old school house, veterans hall, and tennis courts in Murphys. At the Jan. 18 VUSD meeting, Ed Kane of the Murphys-Angels Lions Club spoke out against the veterans memorial district, suggesting that the district had sinister intentions in trying to get the deed changed.
According to Kane, the Lions Club and the veterans district have been in a deadlock regarding the lease of the veterans hall building that has been the home of the Lions Club for many years. Kane says that the Lions Club has rented the building since the early 1990s, when the Lions Club rebuilt the building after a fire; though Don Padou, a former board member who is now employed as administrative coordinator by EPVMD, states that the current board members have no knowledge or record of the earlier lease.
In 2007, Padou says, a 10-year lease was signed between the two groups, with the Lions Club responsible for the annual rental fee of $1, as well as paying for all costs to maintain the building. The lease also gave a “one-way option,” he says, for the Lions Club to opt to renew by sending a $10 check prior to the end of their current lease.
“The lease was probably illegal,” says Padou, who is a practicing attorney in business law.
Padou also stated that it doesn’t conform with legal codes regarding the selling of government property.
The Lions Club did elect to renew their lease in 2017, and the veterans district cashed their $10 check. Kane claims that the veterans district notified the Lions Club that their lease was invalid despite them receiving the payment, and then gave them other reasons for the lease being invalid, such as they hadn’t maintained the building despite paying for several repairs.
Padou says it all started because EPVMD wanted a place to offer services to veterans and thought the building that they owned would be a good place to do that. Services they’d offer include hosting a veterans-only AA meeting (there are already AA meetings held in the building once or twice a week, but they are not veteran-specific), offering assistance with filing veteran benefit paperwork, and offering a sort of social club for veterans to drink coffee, use computers, or get advice and assistance from other veterans on things like applying for benefits or finding the best doctor to see at the VA hospital.
Their motivation for launching some of these new services, says Padou, is that they want to reach more young veterans who tend to isolate and may have problems with addiction or substance abuse stemming from PTSD, and “just haven’t signed up” for benefits that they qualify for.
It wasn’t until they approached the Lions Club about using the building “to provide what we think of as a service to veterans” that the problems began. The Lions Club, says Padou, “gave us the back of the hand.” The two groups weren’t able to come to an agreement about the use of the building, which the Lions Club rents to various other groups including AA, Boy Scouts, 4-H, and uses for its monthly meetings and potluck dinners.
Kane, however, says the Lions Club was more than reasonable and told the veterans to give them the dates and they’d add it to the calendar.
Padou says it’s not that simple, since they don’t know exactly when the services will be offered yet and need access for more than one or two dates a month.
Back-and-forth continued between the groups regarding the lease. The veterans district sent a new lease agreement, which the Lions Club rejected based on the fact that it contained a statement that the veterans district could evict the Lions Club with a 30-day notice. Padou called it a “standard lease” agreement that “uses standard language.”
The Lions Club retained a lawyer and sent their own lease agreement with a buyout option, which the veterans district rejected.
The lease disputes are unresolved, but Padou says the veterans district has chosen not to pursue the issue in court. The current lease expires in 2017.
The issues with access to the hall are what prompted the veterans district to ask VUSD for a deed change on the old schoolhouse, says Padou. The group thought they could use the schoolhouse to offer new services since they own that building, too. The building was in need of improvements, though, so they hired an architect to determine what it would cost to repair it.
“It’s a building that’s 180 years old, and was never meant to last 180 years,” said Padou.
Among other concerns is an uneven foundation made of mixed materials which had caused the building to settle unevenly. To repair it, the foundation would need to be completely removed and rebuilt, which involves jacking it up off of the current foundation. The estimated cost for all renovations, including updating electrical and its bathrooms, would cost $1.3 million, which Padou says the veterans district doesn’t have and isn’t likely to obtain.
In looking at the deed, which Padou says EPVMD wasn’t aware of until Kane showed up to a meeting with a copy, they learned that VUSD could revoke their ownership of the schoolhouse and the hut that’s on the same property, based on the requirement that they maintain it as a historical property. They asked VUSD to clarify what those standards mean or to remove it from the deed completely.
Now, over a year later, no changes have been made, and public concern is growing. But EPVMD has never discussed tearing down or selling either building, says Padou, and only want to be able to use the buildings they own to provide services to veterans. They have explained this to both the Lions Club and the school district, he says.
At EPVMD’s February meeting, VUSD Superintendent Hoskins stated, “What I wanted to do tonight was just present and read to the group here what was presented at that meeting which was the direction [from the board].”
According to Hoskins, in the summer of 2022, EPVMD first reached out to VUSD to schedule a meeting to talk about the schoolhouse.
“At that time they stated the building needed significant repairs to the foundation, they inquired about getting a free deed title and also asked for clarification about what ‘maintained as a historic monument’ and ‘maintained to reflect a historical significance’ meant,” said Hoskins.
Then, in December of 2022, VUSD board members accompanied Hoskins and chief business official Gretchen McReynolds to visit with EPVMD board members at the schoolhouse site, where they were given a tour and shown “some of the concerns to the infrastructure.” Following that meeting, the information was shared with the rest of the school board at their December board meeting, where the board asked Hoskins to follow up with EPVMD.
Following the board’s direction, Hoskins sent an email to EPVMD, listing the specific things the school board wanted to see, including renovation plans, “a financial plan to support the improvements to the property,” for the veterans district “to address how they include opportunity for community input before undertaking any renovations,” and for the district “to share their vision of how they plan on using the updated building and who will have access.”
According to Hoskins, the district replied that “they did not think a presentation would be useful at this time because their plans were not sufficiently developed, but they did say that once plans were developed they'd be back in touch.”
Hoskins stated, “It was also mentioned that the veterans memorial district did hire an architect who evaluated the condition of the old schoolhouse; an estimated restoration would cost at least $1.3 million.”
Hoskins informed the board that the document he was reading from is part of the public record as it is documented in the school board’s meeting minutes, which can be accessed on its website. Minutes from past meetings, however, are posted following approval at the next board meeting, so the Jan. 18 VUSD minutes have yet to be posted.
EPVMD President Ward Redman thanked Hoskins and stated, “that covered the whole thing,” calling the presentation “extremely accurate.”
During the public comment period at the EPVMD meeting on Tuesday, Murphys resident Maureen Elliot questioned the board about their motives for seeking the deed change.
“I'm trying to figure out why you went to the Vallecito school district for removal of those items on their deed because it wouldn't help you,” said Elliot.
Elliot quoted California civil code 1191.1.6, which says that if a petition is created objecting to a sale or lease of a building owned by the district, signed by at least 10% of voters in the district, the district may not sell or lease the property unless voters approve the sale during the next election.
“It’s not likely you could sell if you wanted to sell, or lease full time if you wanted to lease full time,” said Elliot. She told the board, “If you wanted to borrow…you could only do a bond that first the supervisors have to approve and then the voters would have to approve so probably you’d have a hard time getting [money] that way, unless you presented a really good bond.
“If you thought you could rent it out for a profit, you can't do that either—veterans code—and as far as the historical significance which is in that deed as a restriction, you can't do anything on that. It is a state historical building since 1967, a few years later it was put on the national historical register, and if you want to be read the rules that you'd have to follow, you cannot ever eliminate that or let that building be neglected without them coming after you, if they know about it.”
Director Palmer replied, “that isn’t something we were going to do.”
Elliot continued, “I'd like to ask you to do a public study session where everybody involved is on that panel. The tennis courts because that is included in this property, this building, the lions club, the schoolhouse, the Vallecito school district obviously, your architects, your contractor, and let's have that panel present something from each one of them on how they are involved with this and then let the public ask their questions because I think that's one of the best ways to clear the air and especially the three of you who are going up for election next year.”
Elliot also asked the board why their agendas and minutes weren’t readily available to the public. Another pointed out that on the veterans district’s website, the last minutes posted were from a September 2022 meeting, to which Redman replied that he’d look into it the following day.
Following the discussion of all other agenda items, a member of the public interrupted to ask the board, “What is the next step for the schoolhouse?”
“We don’t have that on our agenda tonight,” answered Chairman Redman, who said the board had “nothing to add.” Fielding more questions about when discussions will resume regarding the schoolhouse, Redman remained tight-lipped, saying, “At some point, we will have that on agenda. I just can’t tell you exactly when.”
Director Palmer spoke up, saying that the rumors of plans to sell or demolish the building were lies.
“We’ve never said we wanted to sell it. We've never said we wanted to demolish it. In fact, we hired an architect a couple years ago and paid good money to see what it would take to rebuild it. It's gonna take a million-and-a-half, we don't have it, and the reason we–” said the director, abruptly adding, “That’s all I wanted to say.”
At the Jan. 18 VUSD board meeting, Kane of the Murphys-Angels Lions Club spoke out, describing ongoing lease disputes with EPVMD, whom he called “hostile,” and pleading with the school board not to approve a deed change for the Old Murphys Schoolhouse, which EPVMD had requested. At that meeting, the VUSD board made it clear that they had no plans to alter the deed from their 1974 sale of the building to EPVMD, which had language that could prohibit EPVMD from demolishing, modernizing, or selling the historic building.