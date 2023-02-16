At a Feb. 7 Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District (EPVMD) board meeting, approximately 25 people crowded into the small meeting room at the Veterans Hall building also known as the old Scout’s Hut or Lions Hut in Murphys. 

Members of the public, including several members of the Murphys-Angels Lions Club and Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) board members Shannon Simpson and Rob Hecocks were present. VUSD Superintendent Tom Hoskins was also present to give an update to the veterans district from the school board regarding the deed for the Old Murphys Schoolhouse, which was brought up at the Dec. 12 and Jan. 18 VUSD meetings.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

