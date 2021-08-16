As students step back onto campus for the start of the school year, the relief of returning to 100% in-person instruction has been mixed with concerns about the continuing spread of COVID-19.
But the state’s mask mandate meant to curb disease transmission has also sparked opposition.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has mandated universal masking in all K-12 schools, with some exceptions for those with health conditions or disabilities. The guidance applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Students are required to wear masks while indoors on campus, and adults are required to wear masks while indoors with students. A range of other COVID-19 health and safety protocols are also in place.
Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD), the largest school district in the county, began instruction on July 28 under the mask mandate and other guidelines. CUSD Superintendent Mark Campbell said on Monday that 10 staff and 31 students have already tested positive for COVID-19 from July through August.
Despite an increase in disease transmission, an online petition calling for an end to the mask mandate in county schools has garnered over 500 signatures.
“We support freedom of choice for masking,” the petition reads. “Let the schools focus on education and the parents make choices regarding their child’s health. Children should not be reprimanded for choosing fresh air!”
Parents opposed to the mask mandate have been making their concerns known at school board meetings and through social media.
Summer Norried, of Valley Springs, has a child enrolled in one of CUSD’s schools. She shared the results of a survey that she said was sent to parents at the beginning of last school year, which asked if parents would send their children to school if public health guidelines were not completely followed. The results showed that 62.6% of respondents would still send their children to school, 23.9% were undecided and 13.5% would not send their children to school.
“I think CUSD should represent and advocate for the parents of Calaveras County and listen to us,” Norried said. “They are robbing parents of the right to make health and safety choices for their own children. … I am in no way claiming Covid isn’t a serious issue, but to implement a one-size-fits-all solution that will have even more serious long term consequences is not rational to me.”
Crystal Molina, of Copperopolis, recently helped organize two rallies in opposition to the mask mandate. Both were held prior to school board meetings, with attendees sharing their concerns with the boards afterwards. A larger rally was held on Aug. 2 in front of Bret Harte High School, and a more low-key gathering was held at Mark Twain Elementary School on Aug. 12.
“I have really strong feelings about giving the kids the option to choose,” Molina said. “There are a lot of negative side effects that come along with (wearing masks), along with the disadvantage of how it’s taking a toll on the kids mentally—their anxiety, the way they interact with each other, just this disconnection.”
Molina has a child at each of the schools where the rallies were held. She said that both have suffered negative health effects, including migraines, from wearing masks, and both would prefer not to wear them.
“If it becomes too disruptive, we will just remove them from the public school system altogether,” she said.
Molina said that she believes that local schools are following the mandate primarily due to concerns about the loss of funding. She said that she is considering taking legal action over the mask mandate.
“It’s a show at the expense of our kids. There’s no reason they should have those masks on,” she said. “These kids have been living life like actual children all summer, and my kids have been healthy. They’ve been around friends, and they’ve gone to different types of events.”
At a meeting on Aug. 3, the CUSD Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of making masks optional within the district.
“There’s a lot of pushback from parents about their kids wearing masks,” District Area 4 Trustee Suzie Coe said. “Per the Supreme Court, parents have the final say in their children’s health issues, not the government.”
Coe argued that masks are ineffective in stopping the spread of the virus and questioned the legitimacy of the state’s use of emergency powers.
“I would like to propose—since we’re the board and we have the power to do it—that we post the mask guidelines, that we let everybody know that that’s what we wish to have happen, and then end it there, because they’re not our kids,” she said. “They don’t belong to the government. They belong to their parents, and I think it’s up to parents to make the right decision for their children.”
Campbell was asked about possible repercussions from the state if the district chose not to follow the mask guidelines.
“There has been zero discussion from the state about withholding funding if you don’t follow the mask mandate. The CDPH or our local public health hasn’t provided any consequences,” he said. “If the board were in fact to make masks an option, outside of the exposure to liability, you have the other side of the house that are concerned about health and safety. I would expect that we would see formal action from our bargaining units. I would expect that we would see some level of informal action, as far as staff is concerned. We would have Cal/OSHA weighing in, and there would be some workplace condition challenges, and that’s where we could lose money, because districts have been fined for not following public health and safety guidelines.”
District Area 5 Trustee Christine Noble said at the meeting that she didn’t support making masks optional for the time being.
“I just don’t see that we’re in a position to responsibly do anything right now,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a responsible place to do it, because we are responsible for all of these kids and all of these staff members. … Our focus should be on educating our kids right now.”
Despite some opposition, all school districts in the county plan to follow the state’s guidelines, Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik said on Aug. 9.
“I think it’s important for the parents to understand that schools don’t really have a choice here,” he said. “This is a mandate. It is the law, and we deeply empathize with where they’re coming from and their concerns, but we ask that they take that struggle to Sacramento to the people that can make the changes.”
Nanik said that he has heard from parents concerned about the mental-health impacts of mask-wearing.
“Mental health concerns is the biggest one that we hear,” he said. “But schools are going to work with kids. All of our elementary campuses have or are very close to opening health clinics on campus to help students, and we want to help them through that process. Like with any mental health concern, we’re here to support them and work through the process.”
While staffing at county schools remains comparable to last year, school enrollment has increased, suggesting that significant numbers aren’t leaving local schools over the mask issue.
“The group that moved into the county because of COVID has seemed to stay,” Nanik said. “We’re seeing several hundred additional students in the county so far.”
Mountain Oaks School began the school year on Aug. 9, while Vallecito Union School District, Bret Harte Union High School District and Mark Twain Union Elementary School District plan to return on Wednesday.
Every school district in the county provides options for students and families who feel strongly about not wearing masks, Nanik said.
“All of our schools will be offering independent study programs that are in alignment with the new law, AB 130, so that is an option for any student in Calaveras County,” he said. “But that doesn’t work for every kid either, so they’re trying to figure out other ways to make things work. They may do online classes in a different room in the school site—so it’s not independent study and there’s a teacher there to help them—but they may have shields and barriers around their desks and things to try and make it work.”
Nanik said that failure to follow the guidelines could potentially result in the loss of funding.
“The new ESSER III funds—millions of dollars we got as one-time money that’s kind of shored up the educational system—would be in jeopardy and could be revoked,” he said. “For our county alone, that was a little over $20 million. That’s a lot of money to jeopardize for not wearing a mask. … While the masks are inconvenient, they are a small inconvenience compared to what we went through last year.”
Campbell said on Aug. 9 that parents at CUSD have voiced various concerns about the mask mandate, usually making their opinions known through social media.
“They believe that they have the right to make a choice, and they don’t necessarily believe that the masks are effective,” he said. “We’re not going to be caught up in the politics or the scientific debates. Right now, these are the guidelines, and we’re charged to follow them”
Campbell said that students have been following the mask requirements on the district’s campuses.
“We have not seen issues with students on campus refusing to wear face coverings,” he said. “It’s primarily an adult issue.”
If the district does experience noncompliance, many means will be used to attempt to bring the students into compliance before exclusion is considered, Campbell said.
“This is not a disciplinary issue,” he said. “We’re going to counsel them, and educate, and work with them and help them to achieve compliance. If we’re seeing that that’s not working, then we’re going to start bringing the parents in, informally at first, and then formally, having sit-down meetings and trying to identify why wearing the masks is going to be an issue, reminding them that they have Sierra Hills as an option, but also reminding them that we can’t have them in the classrooms without a mask.”
Campbell said that students are eager to be back in the classroom, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.
“The students are happy to be back with their friends. They’re happy to be back with their teachers, and in their classrooms, and getting back to as normal of routine as possible,” he said. “The celebrations far outweigh the challenges.”
The CDPH plans to assess conditions on an ongoing basis, and will determine no later than Nov. 1 whether or not to update its mask requirements and recommendations.