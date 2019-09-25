Forest Service sued by conservation groups over logging in Rim Fire footprint

Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies for allegedly misusing disaster relief grant funds for logging projects in the footprint of the 2013 Rim Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.
Plaintiffs include the Earth Island Institute, Greenpeace Inc., Sequoia ForestKeeper and Dr. James Hansen, a climate change scientist.
Defendants in the case are the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and the Forest Service.
Five years after the Rim Fire scorched hundreds of thousands of acres of Stanislaus National Forest land east of Sonora, HUD allocated $28 million in disaster recovery grants to be administered by the state HCD to the Forest Service for removal of dead trees in areas of the Rim Fire scar that burned at a high intensity, according to the court filing. The grant also covers the construction costs of a biomass plant to incinerate the wood for power generation, the filing states.
Plaintiffs are alleging that the proposed logging activities on approximately 4,400 acres of forestland fall outside of a “disaster relief grant’s” scope, and that the three agencies broke environmental laws by accepting “outdated” environmental impact statements (EIS) from 2014 and 2016 that asserted that most of the forest proposed for logging would not regenerate naturally for several decades.
In contrast to these assertions, researchers have seen regeneration of young pine trees in “high-intensity patches” of the Rim Fire footprint over the past few years, according to Dr. Chad Hansen of the John Muir Project, a project of the Earth Island Institute.
“We conducted extensive field surveys across this area last year in (the Forest Service’s) plot locations and found circumstances had changed dramatically from a few years ago,” Hansen said in a Sept. 20 phone interview. “As of last year we cannot find a single acre in these high-intensity fire patches that lacks natural conifer regeneration.”
Hansen said that disaster relief funds should not be used for “backcountry clearcutting on remote public forest,” but for rebuilding efforts for people recovering from natural disasters.
“It could be helping the town of Paradise rebuild in a fire-safe way, so when the next fire occurs, it won’t happen. It could be for (rebuilding homes for) communities stricken by a hurricane,” he said.
Plaintiffs are asking that the court require the funds to be returned to HUD, prohibit the use of such funds for logging and biomass plant construction – the environmental impacts of which they argue should’ve been identified in an EIS – and prohibit the logging project in the Rim Fire scar until “defendants have demonstrated compliance with federal law.”
When asked for comment, a Forest Service representative told the Enterprise, “We are unable to comment on an ongoing legal issue.”
One local expert said the lawsuit is based on misleading and false claims, and that it “hurts legitimate environmental causes.”
“This lawsuit is based on misinformation, intentional use of false rhetoric, and claims that are not based on factual, on-the-ground information,” said John Buckley, executive director of the Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, a Twain Harte-based environmental advocacy group. “It is pathetic that extreme environmental groups use misinformation and exaggeration to attempt to get publicity for their organizations. Our environmental organization strongly opposes the lawsuit, as does the local Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions collaborative stakeholder group.”
There are a few issues on which Buckley and the conservation groups involved in the case fundamentally disagree, both about the Forest Service’s actions and, more generally, the effectiveness of selective forest thinning for wildfire prevention.
Plaintiffs claim:
• The Forest Service is “clearcutting” areas rich in snag habitat (dead standing and fallen trees) in the Rim Fire scar that have demonstrated significant amounts of regrowth in pine trees. Logging these areas impacts a variety of wildlife that rely on snag habitat.
• Post-wildfire logging increases fire risk.
• Biomass plants are bad for the environment, since they emit greenhouse gases at a higher rate than coal plants.
Buckley claims:
• The Forest Service is not clearcutting, but performing “fuel reduction” on dead trees, down logs and chunks of wood leftover from the fire to better protect sprouting conifer trees from the next wildfire.
• The agency is not actively cutting young trees that have sprouted in high-intensity patches of the fire’s footprint over the past five years.
• The wildlife that has been noted as using the “snag forest” habitat is almost all common wildlife species that can be found anywhere in the forest – most have no connection to snag forest habitat. For the black-backed woodpecker that does favor highly burned forest habitat, there are 40,000 acres or more of prime habitat being left completely untouched in the Rim Fire, in addition to 162,500 acres of post-wildfire habitat in the local region.
• Analysis was done for the impacts of burning piles of wood from the fuel reduction work in the Rim Fire footprint, and the emissions of hauling to biomass facilities in the foothills for incineration were lower. Additionally, the plan for the biomass plant would still have to undergo environmental studies before being built.