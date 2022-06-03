The Enterprise sat down with Independent Congressional District 5 candidate Steve Wozniak. Wozniak says on his official website, “Through my life, I have worked as an editor, journalist, realtor, humorist, substitute teacher, restaurant server, Uber driver and actor. I am also a father of six and a proud foster parent to many more.”
Wozniak said that he can see his biggest challenge if elected is being an Independent but that he’s hoping to provide a non-partisan view on many issues. He went on to explain how being a father of six makes him look to the future when it comes to his decision-making.
“Let's worry about 2030, 2040, and 2050. Where are we going to be at? I think that will help me make a lot better and more informed decisions,” said Wozniak.
When asked why he chose to run as an Independent, Wozniak stated, “I've lost faith in both parties. I'm a moderate, and I feel like there are so many moderates like me that don't scream as loud as the people on the extremes of both parties. People tend to ignore that 26% of this voting district is registered as NPP or Independent. It seems for so long that they've just served as the tiebreaker.”
Wozniak stated that one of the biggest challenges of running as an Independent is not having party support.
Of the things he would like to see change in District 5, Wozniak said, “I would like to see a lot more engagement. I know that this district is currently represented by McClintock. We might as well put them on the side of the milk carton. Because nobody ever sees them.”
Housing
When it came to housing Wozniak said, “I would like to see more subsidies for housing. I hear a lot of talk that the hospitals need to hire more doctors and nurses. But there's no housing, there are no apartment complexes out here for them. I think that is a vital part of the infrastructure as much as having roads to get people to work.
“They need a place to live if they're going to work here and you can't attract workers if you don't have housing for them. So I would actually like to seek government-subsidized housing. Not like section eight, maybe an entirely different program.”
Infrastructure
One of the infrastructure-related topics that Wozniak brought up was cell phone service in rural areas like Calaveras County. “I would hope that [the] infrastructure bill not only includes the high-speed internet, which they're touting big time, but I would also include more cell phone towers to increase the coverage of these rural areas,” said Wozniak.
Health Care
“I know there are a lot of people that will push for Medicare for all. I liked the concept, but the actual economics of it is that I'd like to see a lot more on. And the sad thing is that nobody's even pushing Congress for a study on it and see how much it would cost,” said Wozniak. “Take my family, for instance. We on average spend between five and 9% of our income on health care, including premiums and copays. That's not including what the company contributes, which in some cases companies give you really good contribution. If you came to me and said, ‘Hey, everybody gets free medical care we're just going to impose a tax of 7%.’ I'm gonna look at that and crunch the numbers and see that that's about what I'm paying now. I'll just pay that as a higher tax and now I'm guaranteed health care. You come to me and say it's gonna cost 15% tax, then that’s not really worth it to me.”
Wozniak brought up concerns about Medicare for all providing adequate care in rural areas.
“Even if we can't move to Medicare for all, let me say this. I would like to see a move to more government-facilitated co-ops. I know it's kind of Democrat socialist but in some cases, it works. I used to live in Eugene, Ore., for three years and one of the things that amazed me was EWEB [Eugene Water & Electric Board]. Nobody's making a profit on it so my water and electric bills were super low, and everybody gets a vote on how it's run.”
Wozniak went on to explain how co-ops may offer a solution for more affordable healthcare in rural areas.
Working with the federal government
“It's way too much [the federal government], and that's why one reason I say I'm running as an Independent is to simplify. When you don't have party allegiance to party politics, that's one less hurdle in the way,” said Wozniak.
He went on to say that he hopes to see more minimalism with federal departments that he says are “spending too much time justifying their jobs.”
Wildfire season
“I know it's a legal hurdle. I've been pushing for this from day one that I want to see custodianship move to a local level. I've talked to frontline guys in California that are out there nine months to a year risking their life. If there's anybody who wants to stop wildfires it’s them because they want to get home safely to their families. They are the biggest stakeholders, I think, in preventing forest fires and they just keep telling me, ‘Hey, we got to do prescribed burns, we got to do better thinning and forest management,’” said Wozniak. “I think we have to move custodianship, whether it's the Stanislaus National Forest or anything else to the county and local level. All the stakeholders are right here, if there's something that needs addressing it gets addressed immediately without having to tiptoe through 19 steps in Washington to get things taken care of.”
Water and drought
On the topic of water, Wozniak said, “We do need to manage our water better. A lot of people are talking about desalination on the coasts. My point is there are 51 billion gallons of freshwater flowing out through the Delta out to the ocean, and it becomes tainted once it's out there. So it makes no sense for me to let 51 billion gallons of water a month go out to the ocean where we have to pull it out, desalinate it and then pump it right back where it was, to begin with. It's like we're adding steps when we can just simplify it. I would like to see a lot more dam projects set up on the Delta to try to retain much of that and build more aqueducts to pump it into the valley.”
Public transportation
When asked about public transportation Wozniak said, “I wish it [The Federal Infrastructure Bill] included money for more road construction, especially up here. You could have something that's five miles away but it takes you 35 minutes to get there because there's no easy way. And the roads we do have out here in some cases are horrible.
“I am aware of the public transportation issue. This has been brought up a lot, especially by a lot of the elderly population. From Calaveras to along the Mariposa, all the counties seem to have a decent population of retirees and they can’t even get to a doctor's appointment. So there's a need for something like those rideshare buses that are on demand.”
Wozniak acknowledged that public transportation programs can be a bit of a hard sell in rural areas due to demand and cost.
Education
“It seems like everything's being taught to the lowest common denominator. When I was growing up, we had a lot more programs to push the kids that thrived a little faster instead of waiting for the weakest link in the class to catch up. If there are kids that are exceptional, we've got to give them the opportunity to see to exceed expectations and succeed,” said Woziank on education. “I'm not sure how much Common Core has to do with it. A couple of teachers I've talked to have said it does make it more difficult. Now instead of teaching things one way and maybe 95% of the class gets it, now they have to teach three ways so the other 5% catch on instead of just teaching it the one way and working with that 5% a little extra just until they get it.”
Wozniak went on to explain how he would like to see more of an emphasis on STEM fields since the United States standing in the areas of mathematics and science is low compared to the rest of the developed world.
Police reform
On the topic of police reform, Wozniak said, “I do like the idea of using mental health workers, not to replace cops, but to complement them. I would support a two-year pilot program in select cities to determine the effectiveness of such a strategy. More importantly, I have supported mandating that all local police departments both require and provide training in de-escalation tactics to their officers. Some places already do this, and in those jurisdictions, complaints of police brutality are almost non-existent.”
Drugs and mental health
“I'm absolutely fine with that [decriminalization of marijuana]. The funny thing is, I figured the prisons would be half empty by now since we decriminalized marijuana, and they're not. Maybe the good thing is when we stopped focusing on marijuana we started focusing on the people with meth, heroin, and fentanyl addictions. Those are filling prisons now, and I think what it did was open our eyes to this being a problem all along,” explained Wozniak. “I always include drug therapy because I think that addiction is a mental health issue. So when I say we need more mental health, we need way more addiction recovery services. Going back to the homeless issue. I read somewhere that 72% of homeless have some drug or alcohol addiction. That's one reason out there, it's because they couldn't function and pay their rent and still feed their habits.”
Military spending
On the topic of military spending, Wozniak said, “Both the House and Senate recently overwhelmingly approved of sending $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine. I am the only candidate in this field who will stand up against the military-industrial complex, and fight against buying bombs for other nations while this country still has starving children and veterans sleeping in tents on Skid Row. This current proxy war, like other regime-change wars before it, provides no discernible economic or quality-of-life benefits for the people of California. For Tom McClintock and so many others to support this is a betrayal of their priorities to their constituents.”
For more information on Steve Wozniak visit https://wozforcali.com/. For more candidate profiles and information, visit the Calaveras Enterprise Election Forum at calaverasenterprise.com.