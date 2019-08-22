Monday, Aug. 12

Cory Lee Cassel Jr., 41, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. at the Methodist Church on Sequoia Avenue in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Jeff Robert Banker, 57, of Vallecito, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence with prior convictions.

Chris Laurence Long, 36, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. at Shadow Court and Vista del Lago Drive outside Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.

Leesha Alma Joy Leppert, 59, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 8:44 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court on a felony charge.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Christopher David Schuermann, 33, of West Point, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at 1419 Skull Flat Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person.

Friday, Aug. 16

Tramaine Lee Robinson, 40, of Wallace, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at North Burson and Davis roads, Burson, and booked on suspicion of possessing forged notes in excess of $950.

Nathan Charles Rowe, 28, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at Pope Street and Lewis Avenue in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of burglary.

William Allen Wilkerson Jr., 48, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear in court on a felony charge.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Leeanna Lisa Corpening, 21, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. at 199 Oak St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of causing a fire of a structure or forest land.

