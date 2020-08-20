The Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency announced on Thursday that the county will be removed from the state’s monitoring list.
However, industries or activities that were required to close or modify activities this week as a result of the county being placed on the monitoring list will still have to do so for the time being.
“Calaveras Public Health confirmed that Calaveras County will be taken off the County Monitoring List. Local COVID-19 data has fallen below the limits outlined by the California Department of Public Health for three consecutive days,” a press release states.
“Per the state, industries or activities that were required to close this week unless they were modified to operate outside or by pick-up must remain closed even with movement off the County Monitoring List. The state is in the process of evaluating when businesses required to close can be allowed to reopen.”
Industries and activities affected by the county’s placement on the monitoring list include gyms and fitness centers; places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals; offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors; personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing; hair salons and barbershops; and shopping malls.
“Shops that offer tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close,” the press release states. “In addition, any schools that have not yet started the school year will continue to not have the option to conduct in-person learning with modifications and will be required to continue to conduct distance learning only until Calaveras County remains off the County Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days. Schools that have already started the school year will not be required to move to distance learning educational delivery only.”
“We must remain cautious in how we move forward. To continue in a positive direction, the public is urged to continue to wear face masks, keep 6 feet apart, get tested, wash hands often, and stay home if sick,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County health officer. “Avoid any gatherings if physical distancing and mask wearing cannot be followed. There is no doubt that our current situation is further strengthened when we work together to help in the fight against COVID-19 and keep us off the monitoring list.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, and include fever or chills, cough, shortness or breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Emergency warning signs include trouble breathing, new confusion or weakness, bluish lips or face, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, and inability to wake or stay awake. Those experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency care immediately.
No-cost testing is available at the OptumServe testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and provides testing for anyone age 3 or older.
The public is encouraged to register for testing online at lhi.care/covidtesting. Those without internet access can call (888) 634-1123. Information and resources related to COVID-19 can be found on the county’s website at calaverasgov.us.