The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to proclaim September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at the Sept. 13 meeting. 

Retired Bret Harte Union High School teacher and mental health advocate Ken Baldwin joined the meeting to talk about his experience with suicidal thoughts and depression. Baldwin attempted to take his own life in 1985 by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. This was after previously attempting suicide by taking a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol in 1981.

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

