The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to proclaim September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month at the Sept. 13 meeting.
Retired Bret Harte Union High School teacher and mental health advocate Ken Baldwin joined the meeting to talk about his experience with suicidal thoughts and depression. Baldwin attempted to take his own life in 1985 by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. This was after previously attempting suicide by taking a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol in 1981.
After his first suicide attempt failed, Baldwin said, “I went home to tell my wife about it, and she said, ‘Let's not talk about this.’ And so we didn’t. We didn’t tell anybody about what happened because we were ashamed.”
He explained this led to him attempting suicide again in 1985. After surviving his jump off of the bridge he realized the importance of talking about these issues.
“I started talking and talking to anyone who would listen about suicide prevention and what we can do to help people,” he said.
He emphasized the importance of starting conversations with people who are in distress stating that it may save their life. Baldwin now does QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for both Calaveras and Amador County.
Deputy CAO Marcos Munoz gave a presentation to the board on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 county budget.
For the FY 2022-23 budget, the county received a total of $64,589,074 in revenue from different areas such as taxes, permits, fines, federal and state intergovernmental revenue, etc. Revenue is down -9.34% from the FY 2021-22 budget in which the county brought in just over $71 million.
The FY 2022-23 expenditure forecast is expected to be $75,016,105, meaning the county will have a $10.4 million deficit. The expenditures came out to $4.4 million lower than the previous FY budget.
District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi brought up the need for the board to discuss the deficit before passing the budget.
“As a guy who has a ranch fence that’s covered in baling wire and duct tape, sometimes it’s better to just sink a new post. I would suggest that in many ways that is our budget,” said Garamendi.
He went on to state that he thinks the term “deficit” can be misleading and urged the board to give both the CAO and Deputy CAO permission to “dig into this [the deficit] and set this straight.”
District 1 supervisor Gary Tofanelli agreed with Garamendi and said that a plan needs to be put in place to reduce the deficit over the next two to three years. District 5 supervisor Benjamin Stopper also agreed.
The next budget hearing will be held at the Sept. 27 BOS meeting.
Other news
They also unanimously voted to appoint Peter La Fazia to serve on the Solid Waste Task Force. District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway chose to support La Fazia over the second choice, Rudy Vaccarezza, because he resides in Calaveras County, while Vaccarezza does not.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 20 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
