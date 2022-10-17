At the Oct. 11 board of supervisors meeting, the board approved a proclamation naming October 2022 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as a proclamation allowing Whiskey Slide Farms, LLC, to cultivate marijuana on its property.
The board passed an ordinance 4-1 allowing Whiskey Slide Farms, LLC, to reclassify parcels of property from residential agriculture to general agriculture. This means Whiskey Slide Farms will be able to use its 41 acres of property located in Mokelumne Hill for marijuana cultivation.
This comes after much contention around the issue of how the land will be used, with some members of the community offering support while others were not. One neighbor voiced concerns about increased road usage and traffic due to marijuana production.
Agricultural crop and livestock report
The board received a presentation from Agricultural Commissioner Jesse Fowler on the 2021 Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report. For 2021, it was stated that the gross crop value was $18,648,864, a 14.4% decrease from 2020.
The three highest-grossing commodities were cattle, poultry, and timber. Cattle was the highest grossing commodity while poultry was the second, timber decreased in value by 41% partly due to a nationwide lumber shortage, less material due to wildfires, and price drops in salvage timber according to Fowler.
Livestock saw a 4.6% increase in value while fruit and nut crops dropped by 39%. Cannabis had an overall production value of $10,989,353.
After declaring October 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Colleen Rodriguez and other members of Calaveras County Public Health spoke to the board. “We really appreciate this proclamation of October as Breast Cancer awareness month here in Calaveras. Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate against anybody, so we really encourage all women in the county to get tested and speak to their primary care provider,” said Rodriguez.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Oct. 18 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.