At the Jan. 10 Board of Supervisors meeting, District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi nominated District 1 supervisor and former vice chair Gary Tofanelli for board chair, which the board unanimously approved.
“I want to thank the board, I want to thank Jack for nominating me, and I want to thank Amanda for all the great years that she put in,” said Tofanelli.
Garamendi was unanimously appointed as the new vice chair.
For staff announcements, the county recommends having a pet emergency kit that includes medical documents, food, water, medications, a litter box, newspaper, tags, and leashes. It was also recommended to keep an eye on groundwater systems, especially after flooding and to only use bottled water until the system can be properly inspected.
The same was said about septic systems and checking levels to make sure that flood waters did not raise levels in the system.
Chief building instructor Doug Oliver stated that the county has a storm rapid repair policy for instances of a tree, roof, deck, or other structural damage. Construction submittal documents will be waived for damages related to severe weather. For more information contact Calaveras County Code Compliance at https://codecompliance.calaverasgov.us/.
The board unanimously approved members for multiple committees throughout the county with the exception of any positions relating to District 2 as Garamendi wanted to hold those positions for discussion at a future board meeting. The following committees are:
Camanche Regional Park Advisory Board:Natalie Swanson
Parks and Recreation Commission:Judy Allen
Resource Conservation District:Yvonne Tiscornia and Brady Dubois.
Area 12 Agency on Aging Advisory Council:Andrew Schleder
Central Sierra Economic Development District:Kathryn Gallino
Children and Families Commission – First 5:The Recipient of Project Services Allyssa Sanchez and Local School District Representative Tom Hoskins.
CSA #12 Road Advisory Committee – Golden Hills:Julie Tonseth
Fish and Game Commission:Daniel Bunce, John Eudy, Stephen Keyzers, and MaryAnne Garamendi.
Hardwood Advisory Committee:Farm Bureau Tim Folendorf, Ag Advisory Committee Rep Stuart Mast, and Master Gardner Robert Dean.
Law Library Board of Trustees:Attorney 1 Sarah Edwards.
Library Commission:Connie Bowser, Celeste Bordner, and Kathleen Copeland.
Murphys Cemetery District:Jackie Reeves
Planning Commission:Timothy Laddish, Michelle Plotnik, and Kelly Wooster.
Prevent Child Abuse Council:Early Childhood Charlotte Beck.
Solid Waste Task Force:Solid Waste Industry Mark Zeyen.
Miller Planning Associates contract
The board unanimously signed off on a contract extension between the county and Miller Planning Associates (MPA) to continue its County’s Zoning Ordinance Update project. This extension will be from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024.
“On Aug. 18, 2020, the County and MPA entered into a professional services agreement to assist with a comprehensive update to the County's Zoning Code. The original contract amount was $169,798 with $99,931.88 remaining unspent. To date, $69,866.12 has been expended,” according to the county.
District 5 supervisor Ben Stopper expressed his support during the director of planning, Gabriel Elliot’s, presentation. Stopper said the project has been on the books for a long time and that, “As long as they follow the process I’m in full support.”
Murphy’s Street Light Project
Public Works Director Robert Pachinger brought forward to the board that all construction bids for the Murphys Street Light Project had to be rejected due to high costs.
It was an option for the board to pull from the general fund to supplement the costs provided by the best bid but it was decided that Public Works would resubmit the bids for the project.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 24 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
