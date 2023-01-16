At the Jan. 10 Board of Supervisors meeting, District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi nominated District 1 supervisor and former vice chair Gary Tofanelli for board chair, which the board unanimously approved.

“I want to thank the board, I want to thank Jack for nominating me, and I want to thank Amanda for all the great years that she put in,” said Tofanelli. 

