More rain, snow predicted for coming weekend

While last week’s storm did much to mitigate the dangers posed by wildfire, county residents are now confronted with a different set of challenges resulting from wet weather.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for the Mother Lode region this weekend, and it will most likely be upgraded to a winter storm warning in the next few days, according to Emily Heller, a meteorologist in the NWS Sacramento office.
The county should see about 2 to 3 inches of precipitation over the weekend, with the heaviest dumping to occur from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. Snow levels are forecast to start at 6,500 feet Friday in the late afternoon and will fall to 5,500 by Saturday night.
On top of the wet storm coming in, wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph could make for some hazardous driving conditions, Heller said.
She said the best days to travel to the mountains will be Thursday or Monday.
When traveling in winter weather, “Always be carrying chains because this is still one of the first rains of the season,” Heller said. “There are still many leaves in drains, so chances for localized flooding on roads are high. Take it slow.”
Public Works Director Josh Pack said the Arnold area bore the brunt of last weekend’s storms, with nine trees coming down, three of which were near Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power lines. Crews removed about 15 trees across the county in the wake of the storm.
The county utilized 18 employees on Nov. 27 and an additional 13 employees on Thanksgiving to plow roads, and another 14 employees worked overtime for additional snow cleanup operations.
There were also numerous localized flooding locations and small slide activities throughout the county – a reality fresh in the memory of those that endured road closures, mudslides and fallen power lines in the Valentine’s Day storms earlier this year.
Public Works should be better prepared for future storms this upcoming season, given the addition of seven winter extra-hires that started this week, Pack said. The department also has new plows and crew trucks that will “put us in a better position to respond to storms this upcoming winter,” Pack said.
“As is typically with this time of year, we received many calls from residents wondering why we haven’t prioritized plowing their cul-de-sac or residential street,” Pack said. “While we strive to get to all county roads as soon as possible, our core snow removal focus will be on collector roads and roads providing regional and emergency access. In addition, all emergencies and immediate safety needs take priority over snow plowing. We work as long as it takes to get all roads clear as quickly as possible.”
Precipitation levels are below average for this time of year, while reservoir levels are above average.
For the current water year, which began on Oct. 1, the San Joaquin Precipitation: 5-Station Index – which covers the area that drains into the San Joaquin River – shows 5.5 inches of total precipitation, which is about 74% of the seasonal average to date.
There was no observed precipitation in October; 3.2 inches in November; and 2.4 inches this month as of Dec. 3.
Snowpack water content in the Central Sierra is 4.9 inches, 94% of the historical average to date, as of Dec. 2.
According to the California Department of Water Resources website, as of Dec. 2, New Melones Reservoir is filled to to 84% of its storage capacity, which is 148% of its historical average. Camanche Reservoir is filled at 71% of its total capacity – 125% of its historical average. And New Hogan Reservoir, filled to 46% of its storage capacity, is at 127% of its historical average.