Calaveras County Public Health has confirmed that the group of local residents who were aboard cruise to Mexico last month on which some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) are not infected with the disease.
“On March 6, 2020, Calaveras Public Health received test results from cases linked to the Grand Princess Cruise ship that departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11, traveled to Mexico, and returned on Feb. 21. Those tests came back negative,” the health department stated in a March 6 news release.
However, additional cases of potentially infected individuals have been identified in Calaveras County and are currently self-isolating in their homes while they await test results, the health department reported.
Currently, there have been no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Calaveras County, but Public Health staff are “actively and extensively planning and responding to COVID-19,” the department stated.
The health department has declined to share the location and number of the potential cases in order to preserve the safety of those individuals, a representative of the department told the Enterprise Thursday.
Calaveras Public Health continues to encourage community members to take the following steps commonly used to help avoid flu:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home from work or school and limit contact with others if you are sick with fever and cough.
• Clean surfaces that are touched often, like toys and doorknobs.