You know that the Christmas season is officially here when festive decorations begin to light up the night.
The Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation (MTMC Foundation) is holding its second annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony on the hospital grounds in San Andreas at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Up until the deadline on Nov. 27, local residents had been making tribute light donations to remember or honor loved ones.
“Each tribute will be represented by a light on our tall tree,” an invitation to the event reads. “Tribute names will be displayed during the event and then placed inside the hospital near the lobby tree to shine throughout the season.”
While the event drew a crowd last year, this year it will take place virtually due to COVID-19.
“There were plans to do a nice, socially distanced event, but because of the rise in cases in our community, we have decided to go 100% virtual,” MTMC Foundation Philanthropy Manager Charanjit “CJ” Singh said.
Singh said that the fundraiser has been a huge success this year, with over $20,000 raised for the MTMC Foundation.
“2020 has definitely been an unprecedented year,” Singh said. “We hope that when the lights shine on the tree in front of the hospital that people really see that there’s a lot of good that can come out of even a rough year.”
Those wishing to attend online can watch the ceremony live on Mark Twain Medical Center’s Facebook page.
“The MTMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that cultivates philanthropic support from the community to fund the many health care services and programs our patients depend upon,” the foundation’s website reads.
To learn more about MTMC Foundation or to make a donation, visit supportmarktwain.org.