A 39-year-old Avery woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 4-year-old passenger was injured following a two-car collision near Burson Friday morning.
The identity of the deceased woman was confirmed as Molly Jean Collins by Calaveras County Coroner Kevin Raggio.
Collins reportedly turned left onto eastbound Highway 12 from a private driveway, east of Haskell Street, directly into the path of an approaching driver, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Andreas. The other driver, Mitchell McGee, 47, of Valley Springs, struck the driver’s side of Collins’ Acura sedan while traveling at approximately 50 to 55 MPH in a Ford pickup truck.
The impact pushed both vehicles off the roadway. Despite life-saving efforts, Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, and her four-year-old passenger was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
McGee was not injured in the accident, the CHP reported. Though the incident is still under investigation, drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.