Laughs and thunder clap in Murphys with ‘Game’s Afoot’

A whodunit closes the 2019 season at the Black Bart Playhouse in Murphys, as Murphys Creek Theatre stages Ken Ludwig’s comedy “The Game’s Afoot,” opening Friday and playing through Dec. 15.
“Take a suspense thriller worthy of Sherlock Holmes, wrap it in a stylish screwball comedy, set it at Christmastime and you get the holiday whodunit ‘The Game’s Afoot’ or ‘Holmes for the Holidays!’” says a Murphys Creek Theatre release.
In the play that Ludwig calls a “comedy thriller,” Broadway superstar William Gillette, who is famous the world over for his portrayals of Sherlock Holmes, has invited fellow cast members to his opulent home for a holiday dinner party. He’s recovering from a mysterious injury and wants his pals nearby during the holiday season – and to discern who might have perpetrated his injury. But when one of the guests winds up dead, Gillette finds himself at the center of a mystery that may have stumped Holmes himself. Now he must summon every ounce of sleuthing skills to solve the mystery.
Gillette was a real-life star of the American stage during the early part of the 20th century. He became wealthy by writing and performing a play about Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s make-believe detective. He built a castle in Connecticut that featured the world’s first intercom system, and it’s at this house that the action plays out.
Broadway World called “The Game’s Afoot” “murderously funny.”
Maryann Curmi – known by Mother Lode audiences as a fine actress and director – directs the show and plays theater critic Daria Chase. She has directed “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “The Foreigner,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Barefoot in the Park” and many more shows in Sonora and Murphys, and has appeared in numerous roles.
“What I love best about this play is the witty, fast-paced dialogue sprinkled with suspense,” she said. “Even when you think you have figured out who might have done it, you’ll start to question yourself when the plot takes an unexpected twist. (This is) a whopper of a murder mystery-comedy-thriller, with just the right amount of slapstick, loads of thunder and a good dose of blood-curdling screams!”
Don Bilotti, also familiar to area audiences, stars as the egomaniacal Gillette. Bilotti is well known as an actor, director and longtime artistic director of Stage 3 Theatre in Sonora. His directing credits include both huge dramas and comedies like “The Whipping Man,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” “The Elephant Man,” “Equivocation” and “Inspecting Carol.” He has appeared in roles ranging from Puck in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Next year he will be seen at MCT in the title role in “King Lear.”
“It’s such fun to let this type of comedy loose on the world,” Bilotti said of “The Game’s Afoot.” “It’s rip-roaring and requires great skill and energy from the cast. It feels great to jump on that roller coaster.”
The cast also includes Sharon Perras, who plays Martha Gillette, William’s mother; Charlie Cites is Aggie Wheeler; Sean M. Lewis plays Simon Bright; Kirk Summers appears as Felix Geisel; veteran area actress Sally McClellan plays Inspector Goring; and Kebra Stapp makes her stage debut as the smart-mouthed Madge Geisel.
“The Game’s Afoot” is performed at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys, through Dec. 15. There are also two Thursday shows presented at 7 p.m., Dec. 5 and 12.
Ticket prices range from $12 to $24 at murphyscreektheatre.org or call 728-8422.
On Thursday, a special fundraiser seeks to assist the Global Belief Project, which provides clean drinking water, improved sanitation facilities and support for the people of Uganda. The preview performance begins at 7 p.m. and ticket prices are the same as for regular shows, but 100% of the box office will go to the nonprofit.
“The Game’s Afoot”
7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 15
Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys
Tickets are $12 to $24 at murphyscreektheatre.org or 728-8422