While there are many benefits to living in Calaveras County, easy access to healthcare is not necessarily one of them. But Dignity Health/Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) and Mark Twain healthcare District have made strides in recent years to increase access to healthcare services in the county.
On Monday, the partnership opened the Copperopolis Family Medical Center, a new primary care clinic located at the Town Square in Copperopolis. The 3,700-square-foot facility replaces an older 2,200-square-foot clinic on the corner of Spangler Lane and O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
The project was funded by Mark Twain healthcare District and Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation at a total cost of about $1.175 million. MTMC projects that the new facility will see about 800 patient visits per month. Construction began in September of 2020 and finished earlier this September.
“There’s definitely growth in Copperopolis, and we wanted to make sure that patients had access to care,” MTMC Director of Clinic Operations Marina Bowlin said. “We wanted to increase services, but in order to do that we needed to have a bigger building.”
The new clinic is significantly larger than the old facility, containing eight exam rooms instead of four. Healthcare providers include an internal medicine doctor, two nurse practitioners specializing in family medicine, and licensed clinical social workers. Chiropractic and pain management services are also available.
In addition, the new clinic offers point-of-care testing, with services including the collection of blood samples to be sent to the lab.
“That makes it convenient for the patients so that they don’t have to travel down to San Andreas to get their lab work done,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that MTMC has been working to increase access to healthcare in Calaveras County.
“We’ve been really focusing on creating that access to care for patients, looking at different services and specialists, offering virtual visits and implementing triage services,” she said. “Our focus has been to create that access to care for the community, and make it convenient, too.”
Bowlin said that she was excited to see the new clinic open its doors following some delays due to COVID-19.
“Providers and staff are excited,” she said. “We’re excited for our patients, because it’s a beautiful new building, it’s spacious, and we can have more services.”
The Copperopolis Family Medical Center is located at 430 Sawmill Creek Road in Copperopolis.