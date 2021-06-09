A local man died on Tuesday following a motorcycle accident in Jenny Lind, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At an unknown time, the 46-year-old San Andreas resident was driving a 2001 Triumph motorcycle northbound on Jenny Lind Road at Milton Road in Jenny Lind when his vehicle traveled off of the west side of the roadway and collided with a metal guide wire for a wooden utility pole.
The man was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of kin, and the collision is under investigation.