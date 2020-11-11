On Nov. 6, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested Eric Gabriel Sosa, 42, of Paloma, on multiple weapons and drug charges following search of his residence in the 6000 block of Messinger Flat Road.
Sosa was previously arrested following a search of his residence in February, and booked for possessing weapons as a prohibited person, possessing controlled substances and possessing stolen property.
“In October of 2020, Sosa was provided specific terms by the Superior Court while released on his original pending charges,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “These terms included obeying all laws and a provision allowing law enforcement to search his person, vehicle and residence.”
On Nov. 6, a search of Sosa’s residence was carried out by members of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Calaveras Probation, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and a K9 Agent from the Department of Justice.
The search resulted in the discovery of multiple violations of Sosa’s terms, including “possession of approximately 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 2.7 grams of heroin packaged for sales, four methamphetamine pipes, evidence of drug sales, illegally obtained prescription opioid pills, opioid strips, butterfly knives and a switchblade, a knotted ‘slungshot’ weapon, ammunition, mortar style fireworks, a .22 long rifle and a .410 shotgun,” the release states.
The rifle was discovered to have been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County. The firearms were found hidden in the rafters, while a bag containing heroin, methamphetamine and opioid pills and strips was found hidden in a hole in the floor.
Sosa was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, possession of ammunition as a prohibited person, possession of fireworks without a permit and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
“Sosa is currently being held in custody pursuant to 1275.1 PC, which requires him to show that no part of his bail was obtained by felonious means,” the release reads.