A house was lost to fire in the Meadowmont neighborhood of Arnold last weekend.
The fire was reported at 1:05 a.m. on Sept. 5 at 2698 Country Club Drive, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Greg Stark said.
The house was completely destroyed, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
A GoFundMe page reportedly benefiting the children of the family stated that they had “lost everything including their beloved dogs.”
“(This) is just for Lizzie and James to help replace some of the stuff they lost and perhaps give them some stuff they didn’t have before,” the page reads.
So far, the account has raised $4,575 of its $6,000 goal.