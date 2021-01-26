The biggest storm of the season so far is forecast to bring multiple feet of snow to Calaveras County above 3,000 feet.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. on Friday for the Motherlode and the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada.
“A significant winter storm will move into the region this evening and persist into Friday,” a statement from NWS reads. “Very low snow levels to start with along with strong winds are expected. Snowfall will be possible down into the Northern Sacramento Valley late today into Wednesday morning with the cities of Redding and Red Bluff expected to receive multiple inches of snow. Snow levels will generally rise to 3,000 feet or above Wednesday afternoon. An abundance of snow is expected in the Sierra and southern Cascades with this storm that will make travel very difficult to impossible through Friday.”
Heavy snow and high winds are expected, which may result in damage to trees and power lines.
“Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 feet above 3,000 feet, with localized amounts of 5 to 7 feet above 4,500 feet, are possible,” the statement reads. “Snow accumulations of less than a foot between 2,000 and 3,000 feet.”
Winter storm warnings are issued when snow-covered roads and limited visibility are expected.
“Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect,” the statement reads. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”