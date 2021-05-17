The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team seized an estimated $3.6 million dollars in illegally grown marijuana plants earlier this month in Mountain Ranch and San Andreas.
On May 5, the team served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation in the 9000 block of Whiskey Slide Road in Mountain Ranch. Deputies seized 1,973 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1.97 million.
“Garbage and debris were scattered throughout the site, and improvised and unpermitted electrical connections were discovered,” a sheriff’s office press release reads. “No suspects were contacted at the scene. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing. Search warrants have previously been served at this location in 2017 and in 2020, in which 4,573 and 2,239 growing marijuana plants had been seized respectively.”
On May 6, an unrelated search warrant was served in the 4000 block of Rocky Road in San Andreas. Deputies seized 2,394 growing plants with an estimated value exceeding $1.67 million.
The release reads, “This site contained unpermitted structures and debris was scattered throughout the site. This site was subject to a previous search warrant in 2020 in which 496 growing marijuana plants and over 80 pounds of processed marijuana had been seized. No suspects were contacted at the scene. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.”