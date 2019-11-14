While the winter has yet to come to Calaveras County, the Sierra Nevada Adventure Company (SNAC) is already gearing up for the 2019-2020 ski season.
On Nov. 8, the company held its first Winter Film Fest at the Black Bart Playhouse. The sold-out event included drinks, snacks, a raffle and the screening of new winter sports films.
The raffle awarded a variety of snow gear, with the biggest prizes being a snowboard, a pair of skis and a season pass to Bear Valley Mountain Resort.
Proceeds were donated to the Nickolay Dodov Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to educating youths on avalanche safety, and to Murphys Creek Theatre.
The event kicked off with an old Walt Disney film starring Goofy on skis. The narrator provided ski instructions, while Goofy struggled to stay on his feet. Laughter arose from kids and adults alike.
Most of the evening was dedicated to the screening of new ski, snowboard and snowskate films, made possible by the recent installation of new equipment in the theater. The audience held their breath when a rider began a steep descent, and cheered when they successfully made it to the bottom.
Ski films featured helicopter shots of riders ripping through the backcountry, while snowboard films showed athletes grinding down handrails and ledges in urban environments.
“I wish somebody would snowboard through my yard,” a kid in the audience said.
During breaks, free T-shirts and snow gear were thrown to the audience, and raffle prizes were awarded. Many mingled in the lobby over drinks before returning to the theater.
“I think that it is fantastic that in these divided times, our community can come together to support the love of snowsports,” said Kristopher Klerk, of Angels Camp, one of the attendees.
SNAC co-owner Shawn Seale said that two of his employees, Max McCormick and Chad Holbrook, deserved the most credit for organizing the event.
“They really wanted to do it, and get the level of excitement up before winter started. They totally ran with the whole thing. They found the venue, and found out that all the new technology had been installed,” he said. “They got in contact with all of our vendors, and found out about all of the newest movies that were coming out … I give them all the credit … We’re absolutely thrilled with everything – the venue and the crowd and just the general enthusiasm.”
McCormick and Holbrook were especially excited about the final film of the evening, which was produced by Yes Snowboards.
“The last movie tonight is a world premiere. We’re the third spot,” McCormick said.
“It’s like New York City; Revelstoke, British Columbia; and Murphys, California,” Holbrook said.
SNAC plans on holding the event at the theater again next year.
“I love this venue. We can’t believe that it was a sellout on the first try ever. It’s way beyond what we ever imagined,” Holbrook said.