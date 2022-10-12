San Andreas Sanitary District Board
Thurs., Oct. 13, 8 a.m.
Calaveras County Planning Commission
Thurs., Oct. 13, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Murphys Sanitary District Board
Thurs., Oct. 13, 10 a.m.
District office
15 Ernest St., Suite A, Murphys
Mokelumne Hill Cemetery District Board
Thurs., Oct. 13, 10 a.m.
Mokelumne Hill Library
8328 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Angels Camp Planning Commission
Thurs., Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Angels Camp Fire Dept.
1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp
Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District Board
Thurs., Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Central Fire Station 1
19927 Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Board
Thurs., Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Copperopolis Elementary
217 School St., Copperopolis
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Tues., Oct. 18, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Ebbetts Pass Fire District Board
Tues., Oct. 18, 9 a.m.
Station 1
1037 Blagen Road, Arnold
Angels Camp City Council
Tues., Oct. 18, 6 p.m.
Angels Camp Fire Dept.
1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp
Altaville Cemetery District Board
Wed., Oct. 19, 3 p.m.
Prince & Garibaldi Building
300 S. Main St., Angels Camp
Vallecito Union School District Board
Wed., Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.
District Office
4545B Moran Road, Avery
Mokelumne Hill Sanitary District Board
Wed., Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Mokelumne Hill Library
8328 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Murphys Cemetery District Board
Wed., Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
Murphys Historical School House
99 School St., Murphys
