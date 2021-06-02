The 40th Annual Copperopolis Road Race will impact traffic in the Milton area between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The bike race is held each year beginning in Milton and traveling in a 21-mile loop along Milton Road, Rock Creek Road, Salt Spring Valley Road and Hunt Road.

Velo Promo conducts the annual event, along with 37 other events in the state of California.

“Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel,” a statement from Calaveras County Public Works reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience this event may cause and appreciate your patience.”

For more information, contact public works at (209) 754-6401.

