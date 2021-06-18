The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office marijuana enforcement unit seized marijuana plants and processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $2 million and arrested six individuals during an illegal marijuana grow bust in Mountain Ranch on June 17.
The sheriff’s office served a search warrant for two adjoining properties in the 9000 block of Avenue A and encountered 10 people at the site, the sheriff’s office reported. Several of those individuals had identification documents or indicated that they had travelled from several different countries, including Spain, Argentina, and Chile.
Deputies reportedly seized 1,055 growing marijuana plants, 341 pounds of processed marijuana, and various amounts of cocaine, codeine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated marijuana, and methamphetamine.
“Deputies discovered evidence that numerous persons had been living at the site in primitive conditions. Generators, fuel cans, and electrical cords were found and trash and debris were scattered throughout,” the sheriff’s office said. “Notably, the cultivation sites contained improvised shower and lavatory structures with a pit of human waste draining directly into the ground. These structures were within 20-30 feet of a natural water drainage leading into a large pond.”
Five suspects, Romina Chelen, age 37, Marc De Madre-Hererra, age 33, Manuel Alejandro Capano Rastrojo, age 27, Maria Angeles Rata, age 35, and Gabriel Rodriguez, age 26 were arrested and booked into the Calaveras County jail under charges relating to the illegal cultivation and sale of marijuana, as well as conspiracy to commit a crime.
A sixth suspect, Gabriela Gomez, 38, was arrested and charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.